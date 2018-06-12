We asked Puerto Ricans to tell us Hurricane Maria’s true death toll. Hundreds wrote back

Nearly nine months after Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico, nobody knows how many people died because of it. Estimates range from the government’s official toll of 64—broadly seen as a gross undercount—to Harvard University researchers’4,645, an extrapolation that some say is wildly overinflated.

Quartz and Puerto Rico’s Center for Investigative Journalism (CPI) set out to get individual stories. In December, we asked Puerto Ricans to report Maria-related deaths through an online survey. Hundreds of people wrote back, making for a total 319 collected cases (once combined with earlier counts by CPI and the government). At least 244 deaths have been verified—the largest number of individual deaths yet reported.

These are real people, whose stories complicate the official causes of death. For nearly 40 days after Hurricane Maria, Mariana Marrero Figueroa waited for heart surgery. The operation was never performed due to lack of electricity, and Figueroa ultimately died of renal failure at age 72. “I want my mother to count,” says María Gómez Marrero, who reported the death.

It’s hurricane season once again. As climate change turns extreme weather into a more common occurrence, better data on the long tail of Maria’s tragedy might help save lives around the world.

Why is the official death count so low?

There are at least eight different Maria-related death tallies in Puerto Rico. The local government’s count is the lowest of all.

The Department of Public Safety says it issued guidelines for hospitals and medical examiners to identify hurricane-related deaths. But out of the nearly 30 long-form certificates we received from survey respondents as evidence, not a single one tied the cause of death to Maria-related conditions.

“Directly or indirectly, she died as a result of Maria and the inaction by the Puerto Rican government and FEMA.” For example, Marielly Fuentes Torres, 44, drove off a cliff on the way to see her mother, says her husband Gabriel Díaz. A Maria-induced landslide earlier that day had left loose dirt behind, which turned into mud; road workers failed to warn drivers of the dangerous conditions or to install protective barriers to replace the pine trees that pre-Maria had served as a buffer between the highway and the cliff. “Directly or indirectly, she died as a result of Maria and the inaction by the Puerto Rican government and FEMA,” said Díaz.

The official cause of his wife’s death, however, is simply “serious corporal trauma.”

Noel Llabreras’s death was deemed “natural” in his certificate, the result of a stroke precipitated by brain injury and other ailments. There is no mention of the series of unfortunate events that led to them. It started with Maria blowing the zinc roof off the 69-year-old’s house; followed by a bout of Leptospirosis, a bacterial disease transmitted through water contaminated by animal urine; and ended with neglect during two different hospital stays to treat his worsening condition, according to his son, Javier Llabreras.

“People think a hurricane-related death is when a person who’s out taking pictures of the storm is hit by a flying piece of roof,” he said. “The real Maria deaths are those of people who lived in impassable highways, who had to cross rivers to look for food and died. All of those are direct causes of the hurricane.”

Some survey respondents were unable to obtain death certificates altogether. Some provided other kinds of documents, like death certificate abstracts (which don’t always include cause of death,) cremation certificates, and funerary cards.

A slew of independent counts

Omitting Maria from death certificates appears to have been a widespread practice. The data void it generated and the dozens of bodies overfilling morgues spurred the slew of independent death counts.

“People think a hurricane-related death is when a person who’s out taking pictures of the storm is hit by a flying piece of roof.” About a week after the hurricane, CPI questioned the government’s official count of 16 deaths, saying there could be dozens or hundreds based on reports from hospitals and morgues. Two weeks later, news outlet Vox found 81 cases tied to the storm through a basic news clip search—nearly twice what the government was reporting at that time.

CNN, meanwhile, surveyed half of the island’s funeral homes to inquire about Maria deaths: 499, it counted. Buzzfeed went to crematoriums, and discovered the number of bodies they were processing was much higher than the officially recorded hurricane deaths for those places.

CPI, the New York Times, and a researcher from Pennsylvania State University examined all death records for the first few weeks after Maria and compared them to the number of deaths during that period in previous years. They all estimated around 1,000 extra deaths.

The government’s number abruptly stopped at 64 in December. By that month, CPI had already documented 66 additional deaths through on-the-ground reporting. In early 2018, Harvard researchers started surveying some 3,000 families across the island. Their estimate is based on 38 post-Maria deaths they discovered through their poll.

Quartz's own list of verified deaths is just a sample. The Quartz/CPI online survey of nearly more than 200 excluded thousands of people who didn't have electricity or internet access for months. The professions of the deceased suggest that our survey was answered by wealthier-than-average Puerto Ricans.

Here’s how the conflicting death toll evolved over time:

Date Source Count Sept. 25 Puerto Rican government 16 Sept. 28 CPI At least dozens; possibly hundreds Oct. 3 Puerto Rican government 34 Oct. 11 Vox 81 Oct. 29 BuzzFeed At least 68 Nov. 2 Puerto Rican government 55 Nov. 20 CNN 499 Nov. 21 Researchers 1,085 Dec. 7 CPI 985 Dec. 9 New York Times 1,052 Dec. 9 Puerto Rican government 64 May. 29 Harvard 4,645

Fuzzy data

Inconsistency in disaster statistics is common. The death toll from Mexico City’s 1985 earthquake ranges from 5,000 to 45,000; for Haiti’s earthquake, in 2010, it varies from 46,000 to 316,000. The figure most often quoted for Hurricane Katrina, in 2005, is around 1,833, but it’s impossible to know for sure, says John Mutter, a Columbia University professor who carried out his own count. “You can’t believe practically any numbers.” There are no universal standards for classifying disaster-related death. It’s hard to weed out fraudulent claims and to prevent governments from manipulating data to their advantage. Rich countries tend to undercount deaths to save face, while poor ones lean towards over-inflating them to receive more aid, says Mutter. “You can’t believe practically any numbers,” he adds. “Everybody counts differently; everybody has motivations.” In the US, recording death is a state matter, and how it’s handled varies wildly. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has some guidelines of how to identify disaster-related deaths during an emergency; in fact, it issued a guide in October of 2017, as the controversy over Puerto Rico’s count was starting to boil over. A note should be made in the death certificate of anyone who died as a result of a catastrophe, whether directly or indirectly, it says. That includes people who drowned from a flood, for example—that would be a direct death—and people who died because of disruptions caused by that flood, such as closed hospitals. Other situations that qualify as an indirect death, according to the CDC’s guide, read as a checklist of the conditions that led to deaths after Maria as described by the survey respondents: Power outages, blocked-off roads, displacement, property damage, personal loss, stress. One way of knowing is asking this question, per the CDC: “But for the disaster (hostile environment), would the person have died when he/she did?” If the answer is no, the death certificate should name the disaster and link it to the death.