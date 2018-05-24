The five stages of grief, in GDPR email subject lines

The European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) has been in the works for years. But as anyone who works to deadline knows, the urge to put things off until the last minute is powerful.

GDPR takes effect on Friday (May 25), and in recent days the world’s inboxes have been flooded with increasingly desperate pleas for consumers to provide “freely given, specific, informed and unambiguous” consent to share their personal data with companies.

As they seek a “clear affirmative action” from users that they can continue collect and process their data, the emailers reveal a wide variety of emotional states, not unlike the five stages of grief. The following email subject lines were taken verbatim from the inboxes of Quartz reporters and editors.

Denial

GDPR — we are ready, are you?

A lovely Privacy Policy email just for you

Just to let you know…

An email about emails and *whispers softly* GDPR

It’s time to stop fearing GDPR & start embracing it ⏰

You Don’t Want To Miss Out On This Update!

Looking after you and your information

Some (good) news regarding your personal data

Anger

We want to stay in touch…but need your consent!

GDPRrrggg! Your final email

Time is running out!

Don’t send us to jail!

TAKE ACTION to stay tuned

Please answer – REQUEST FOR PERMISSION TO USE YOUR DATA

PLEASE READ & RESPOND

Bargaining

Stay in touch and win a free T-shirt

Last chance for a free drink on us!

Would you like to hear more from us?

You mean a lot to us

We would like to stay in touch!

Can we keep in touch?

Let’s keep in touch

Please stay in touch

Depression

Is it really time to say bye?

We don’t want to say goodbye 😭

Don’t make this goodbye…..

We don’t want to lose you…

Please don’t leave us…

We’ll be sad to see you go

Acceptance

Last chance or you’ll miss out after midnight

You will not hear from us after Friday

This is goodbye