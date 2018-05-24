“It’s the biggest lie.” Ronaldinho denies reports he’ll marry two women at the same time

The retired Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho, also known as Ronaldinho Gaúcho, is a highly eligible bachelor, enjoying the celebrity and spoils that come with a storied career in soccer. So it seemed plausible that he would soon be marrying not one, but two women in a civil ceremony, as newspapers around the world reported this week. Perhaps with the royal wedding behind us, global nuptials enthusiasts just needed something to look forward to.

But alas, Ronaldinho told Globo Esporte, this will not be the case.

“It’s the biggest lie,” he said, when asked about the rumors at a music event in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. “I’m not getting married.”

Back to Harry and Meghan.