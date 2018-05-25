These passports have become more powerful in 2018

The title of the world’s most powerful passport changes hands week to week. One moment Germany reigns supreme, then suddenly Japan edges through to clinch the top spot.

The ranking is based on the number of countries a passport holder can enter without a visa or for which they can obtain a visa on arrival. While the focus is usually on the passports at the top of the rankings, there is also interesting movement among the middle and bottom.

China ranked 75th in the 2008 Henley Passport Index, the annual ranking by citizenship planning firm Henley and Partners. China now has climbed 44 places to rank 118th. And while China’s rise is impressive, it’s small European countries that have made the biggest strides.

Even the idea of the EU is a good thing

In 2008, Albania ranked 155th and has jumped 67 places in just 10 years. The jump is down to the fact that Albania is an official candidate to join the EU. Albania applied to join the bloc in 2008 and was granted visa-free access to the Schengen area in 2010.

While negotiations are also ongoing on when Bosnia and Herzegovina will become an EU member, the candidacy alone has also helped the country’s ranking. In 2008, Bosnia and Herzegovina ranked 143rd on the index, but jumped to 86th after it was given visa-free access to the Schengen area in 2010.

Rank Country Rank in 2008 Rank in 2018 Change 1 Albania 155 88 67 2 Bosnia and Herzegovina 143 86 57 3 United Arab Emirates 110 53 57 4 Timor-Leste 149 93 56 5 China 162 118 44 6 Colombia 120 80 40 7 Serbia 114 74 40 8 Georgia 127 89 38 9 Ukraine 114 78 36 10 Taiwan 93 59 34 11 Saudi Arabia 138 112 26 12 Cambodia 174 149 25 13 Palau 110 85 25 14 South Korea 26 4 22 15 Indonesia 135 114 21

Ebola has hurt Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone has tumbled the furthest down. In 2008, it ranked 90th and has now dropped to 132nd. The drop is partly due to the Ebola epidemic that hit the African nation in 2014. The outbreak, which affected Guinea and Liberia as well, killed 11,300 people in all three countries from 2014 to 2016. Soon after the epidemic took hold, countries such as Australia, Canada, and the US, issued some form of a visa restrictions against Sierra Leone.

Rank Country Rank in 2008 Rank in 2018 Change 1 Sierra Leone 90 132 -42 2 Nigeria 130 166 -36 3 Gambia, The 87 119 -32 4 Bangladesh 145 175 -30 5 South Africa 61 91 -30 6 Niger 122 149 -27 7 Lesotho 87 113 -26 8 Ghana 104 129 -25 9 Malawi 90 114 -24 10 Mali 122 146 -24 11 Senegal 120 144 -24 12 Bolivia 83 106 -23 13 Liberia 143 166 -23 14 Belize 70 92 -22 15 Jamaica 79 101 -22

A rising GDP is good

There’s a slight relationship between GDP growth and the passports that have gotten more or less powerful. While Yemen went further down the ranking following the outbreak of a devastating civil war and a shrinking of its GDP, China’s growth in GDP was correlated with a higher ranking in the index.

