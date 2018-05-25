Photos: After months in hiding, Harvey Weinstein appears in handcuffs

There was something unusual in the news photographs of Harvey Weinstein arriving at Manhattan’s 1st Precinct office today: Weinstein himself.

The disgraced film producer, who turned himself in to face charges of rape, has kept nearly entirely out of the public eye since the New York Times and the New Yorker reported allegations that he had abused women for decades.

Months of reporting on the scandal followed, and new victims emerged to tell their stories. Yet in the absence of new pictures, portrayals of Weinstein continued to show Weinstein in his life before #MeToo: successful, surrounded by fame, power and money. Stories alleging monstrous behavior were paired with photos of Weinstein accepting awards and walking red carpets.

Now, with his name redefined as a synonym for sexual abuse, we finally have the images that complete the disgraced film titan’s story.

Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at the New York City police 1st Precinct in Manhattan in on May 25. (Reuters/Lucas Jackson)

Weinstein arriving at the 1st Precinct building. (Reuters/Lucas Jackson)

Weinstein leaves the 1st Precinct in Manhattan. (Reuters/Lucas Jackson)

Weinstein leaves the 1st Precinct in Manhattan. (Reuters/Mike Segar)