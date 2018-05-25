ON THE MAP

Amazon is taking its package-delivery tracking to the next level

We have all, on the day we’re expecting a package, gone to Amazon’s “track package” page and refreshed, only to be rewarded, every time, with “Delivery expected by 8pm.”

But this week Amazon is rolling out a new feature that allows customers to track packages on a map when the package is within 10 stops of their home, according to CNET. But the feature comes with a caveat: it’s only available for packages shipped through Amazon’s logistics service, not USPS, FedEx, or UPS. If your package is shipped through Amazon, the carrier will be listed as AMZL_US.

This comes after news that Amazon is looking to beef up its internal logistics network comprised of local-partner shipping services, and even launch its own carrier service.

Amazon started to test the map tracking with a small group of users in November 2017, as a part of its ongoing effort to make its delivery process more transparent. The e-commerce giant has also been expanding its program where delivery drivers take a picture of your delivered package after its arrival. In this way Amazon is turning the mail carrier, once elusive and mysterious in their methodology, into the modern millennial: Tracked 24/7, and pressured to share every aspect of their mundane jobs.

Those who have their packages delivered by Amazon and have the company’s app should get mobile notifications when a package is able to be tracked via map, starting this week.

