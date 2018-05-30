“Existential Hope” is the website the world needs

When contemplating what’s in store for us in the future, it is tempting to take a snapshot of our current macro situation and extrapolate from it. This snapshot doesn’t show civilization from its best side: AI race dynamics are emerging between China and the US, some existential risks such as nuclear war that seemed a worry from the past are back on the table, and entirely new types of risks pop up, like the current crisis around truth leading to the “the total collapse of even semi-reliable communal sense making”.

That’s one possible dystopian path our future can take. But what if we instead focused on getting closer to utopia, protopia, eudaimonia, weirdtopia, raikoth, or any other positive motivating future vision?

Optimistic visions tickle a different part of our minds. They motivate us to act, more so than the currently all-too-vivid dystopian visions we’re racing toward. If we care about a positive long-term future for sentient beings like ourselves, the best way to bring it about might not be by focusing on the risks preventing us from getting there, but by concentrating on the possibilities that remind us why we want to be there in the first place.

We need a change of perspective: away from fatalism in the face of doomsday, and toward the “intelligent optimism” that sublime futures are within our reach—if we reach for them. This shift has to be wider than just first-principle philosophizing: It needs to be accompanied by action items and tools that spark action.

For that purpose, I started Existentialhope.com. This website collects the best work toward positive futures and pushes for a shift in our approach to the future—away from existential angst toward futures that inspire “existential hope.” I store this information in a series of constantly updated Google Docs, where I collect the best readings, podcasts, organizations, and people working in these fields. The index is intended to be collaborative—I encourage you to please comment with your favorite readings, podcasts, organizations, and people working toward futures that are neither impossible nor boring.

The future is a big place. Depending on the corner of it you want to explore, below is a selection of places to start. There are many other items to explore for each tool, and many other sections. (Start with “Existential Angst & Existential Hope” for the foundation of why the future matters).

I invite you to help populate this knowledge graph with me. Let’s index our knowledge, share it, and act on it.

Philosophy

Read : Normative Uncertainty – Will MacAskill. Argues that we should treat moral uncertainty about what we ought to do and empirical uncertainty analogously, with expected utility theory as the framework.

Rationality

Read : Rationality: From AI to Zombies – Eliezer Yudkowsky. Extensive intro to rationality, divided into six books: Map and Territory, How to Actually Change Your Mind, The Machine in the Ghost, Mere Reality, Mere Goodness, and Becoming Stronger.

Mind

Read : I Am A Strange Loop – Douglas Hofstadter. Argues that the key to understanding selves and consciousness is a special kind of abstract feedback loop that inhabits our brains. Shorter, more accessible successor to his celebrated Goedel, Escher, Bach.

Psychedelics

Read : The Psychedelic Experience – Timothy Leary, Ralph Metzner, and Richard Alpert. This classic manual is divided into four parts: an introduction, a step−by−step description of the psychedelic experience, a guide to prepare and conduct a session, and passages to read during the session. The authors were engaged in psychedelic experiments at Harvard University until sensational national publicity led to their suspension.

Psychology & Persuasion

Read : Sense And Nonsense – Kevin Laland and Gilliam Brown. Introduction to five evolutionary psychology schools: sociobiology, human behavioural ecology, evolutionary psychology, cultural evolution, and gene-culture co-evolution.

Effective Altruism

Read : “13 Articles That Might Change Your Life” – Tyler Alterman. Index of good readings, most of which are good intros to effective altruism, which is a social movement that uses evidence and reason to determine the most effective ways to benefit others.

Truth

Read : Intellectual Dark Web – List of people of the “intellectual dark web” who share a willingness to engage in conversations with people who have different beliefs and political viewpoints, ideas worth listening to, value rationality over feelings, honor freedom of speech, seek truth, reject identity politics, and have regard for the individual.

Knowledge

Predicting & Tracking

Read : Superforecasting – Philip Tetlock. Book on why forecasting is hard and how to improve it

Communication & Collaboration

Read : Skin in the Game – Nassim Taleb. Book on how agents need to have a stake in a project’s success if it is to succeed.

