YEAH BABEIGH

First there was Raleigh. Then Kimberleigh. Now 218 American names end in “-eigh”

Written by
Obsession
Language
Dylan Curry, 11 months old, carries a U.S. flag in his mouth as he waits for his U.S. Army soldier father to return from Iraq before a ceremony at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs, Colorado February 12, 2009. About 280 soldiers from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division returned following their 15-month deployment to Iraq.
Maneigh more "eigh." (Reuters/Rick Wilking)
Written by
Obsession
Language

There was a time when Ashley was a fine name on its own. Then the simple letters “ey” fell out of fashion, replaced by a gang of four: e, i, g, h.

In 1965, “Ashleigh” appeared on the scene. Riley became Ryleigh. Charlie became Charleigh. Marley met Marleigh. And so on. Over time, the number of babies with names ending in “eigh” has skyrocketed in the United States.

So has the number of spelling variations with “eigh”: In 1950, there were just five names that ended in “eigh.” Last year, there were 218, including Keyleigh, Payzleigh, Brookleigh, Paizleigh, Presleigh, Berkleigh, Carleigh, you get the picture.

Have a look at this chart.

The earliest “eigh” names are Raleigh and Leigh, which already have the hard “e” sound of the likes of “Ashleigh.” Both of them exist in the earliest period for which the Social Security Administration has data, the late 19th century. In the 1950s, Leigh really started to catch on. Other “eigh” names followed.

“Lesleigh” appears in 1950. “Kimberleigh” in 1956. “Keleigh” in 1960. In 1965, the popularity of Leigh would give way to “Ashleigh,” who would go on to be the queen of the “eighs,” until her reign was ended by “Kayleigh” and now “Ryleigh.”

“Camreigh,” meanwhile, was the biggest new name of all of last year.

Most of the “eigh” names have come and gone, as the chart of Leigh and Ashleigh shows. But with so many out there, the spelling might be here to stay. I’m sure you’re curious, so here is the full list of 218 “eigh” names from 2017, sorted by the number of babeighs who got them. (Note that, for privacy reasons, the data only includes names that were given to five or more babies.)

Name Births
Ryleigh 1865
Everleigh 803
Kayleigh 782
Charleigh 667
Kyleigh 524
Paisleigh 322
Harleigh 308
Marleigh 296
Hadleigh 293
Bryleigh 257
Raleigh 235
Brynleigh 231
Bayleigh 193
Brayleigh 193
Kinsleigh 188
Rayleigh 187
Oakleigh 182
Karleigh 181
Carleigh 177
Kinleigh 175
Annaleigh 173
Kaleigh 173
Kynleigh 162
Adaleigh 135
Raeleigh 135
Kenleigh 132
Haleigh 128
Adleigh 124
Emmaleigh 121
Caleigh 112
Hayleigh 105
Novaleigh 102
Rosaleigh 101
Presleigh 100
Aubreigh 98
Calleigh 94
Finleigh 92
Camreigh 91
Kenzleigh 89
Baileigh 86
Avaleigh 82
Brinleigh 82
Rileigh 82
Kensleigh 79
Ashleigh 74
Analeigh 71
Kaileigh 71
Ansleigh 65
Cayleigh 64
Zayleigh 62
Joleigh 60
Leigh 59
Baleigh 57
Blakeleigh 56
Kynsleigh 55
Jayleigh 53
Maeleigh 52
Nataleigh 52
Emberleigh 49
Lynleigh 49
Mayleigh 48
Arleigh 43
Brenleigh 43
Bentleigh 43
Berkleigh 41
Brynnleigh 40
Rhyleigh 40
Brileigh 37
Caileigh 37
Bexleigh 36
Braleigh 36
Kinzleigh 36
Emileigh 35
Emaleigh 34
Elleigh 33
Jaleigh 33
Tinleigh 33
Bradleigh 31
Evaleigh 31
Henleigh 30
Shayleigh 30
Haileigh 29
Kalleigh 29
Ainsleigh 28
Kaeleigh 28
Kynzleigh 28
Mckinleigh 28
Braeleigh 27
Finnleigh 26
Lynnleigh 26
Myleigh 26
Skyleigh 26
Tinsleigh 25
Heavenleigh 24
Averleigh 22
Tyleigh 22
Coraleigh 21
Renleigh 21
Tayleigh 21
Atleigh 20
Halleigh 20
Jaeleigh 20
Wesleigh 20
Whitleigh 20
Annsleigh 19
Kamreigh 18
Lileigh 18
Paizleigh 18
Blakleigh 17
Avereigh 16
Ensleigh 16
Adeleigh 15
Aleigh 15
Amberleigh 15
Annleigh 15
Breleigh 15
Cambreigh 15
Eveleigh 15
Keleigh 15
Kesleigh 15
Graceleigh 14
Zaleigh 14
Fynleigh 13
Huntleigh 13
Jaileigh 13
Kaisleigh 13
Molleigh 13
Tynleigh 13
Addaleigh 12
Hartleigh 12
Keeleigh 12
Kingsleigh 12
Makynleigh 12
Paysleigh 12
Baeleigh 11
Braileigh 11
Hazleigh 11
Khyleigh 11
Lilleigh 11
Mckenleigh 11
Tenleigh 11
Brexleigh 10
Caeleigh 10
Chesleigh 10
Emreigh 10
Keyleigh 10
Kileigh 10
Quinnleigh 10
Anzleigh 9
Ileigh 9
Kayzleigh 9
Kentleigh 9
Kynnleigh 9
Payzleigh 9
Wrenleigh 9
Addileigh 8
Addleigh 8
Alleigh 8
Angeleigh 8
Brantleigh 8
Iveigh 8
Journeigh 8
Kelleigh 8
Khaleigh 8
Lakeleigh 8
Raileigh 8
Remeigh 8
Riverleigh 8
Zaeleigh 8
Cyleigh 7
Daleigh 7
Dayleigh 7
Haisleigh 7
Isleigh 7
Keileigh 7
Kimberleigh 7
Kleigh 7
Makenleigh 7
Sadeigh 7
Wyleigh 7
Adileigh 6
Ayleigh 6
Breigh 6
Brookleigh 6
Greyleigh 6
Jleigh 6
Karaleigh 6
Kaysleigh 6
Linleigh 6
Mckynleigh 6
Nyleigh 6
Rynleigh 6
Zyleigh 6
Greigh 6
Leveigh 6
Aisleigh 5
Audreigh 5
Conleigh 5
Daveigh 5
Greenleigh 5
Hazeleigh 5
Hensleigh 5
Hynleigh 5
Kennleigh 5
Kyeleigh 5
Makinleigh 5
Mckayleigh 5
Mileigh 5
Nayleigh 5
Rinleigh 5
Ryeleigh 5
Shaeleigh 5
Shealeigh 5
Solveigh 5
Taleigh 5
Timberleigh 5
Valeigh 5
Zaileigh 5
home our picks popular latest obsessions search