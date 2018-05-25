See Meghan Markle’s royal coat of arms and all of the symbols hiding within

Some newly married couples get monogrammed towels; others get personalized stationery. The new Duchess of Sussex, aka Meghan Markle, got her very own royal coat of arms—a classy but standard gift for spouses of British royalty.

Thomas Woodcock, who oversees such assignations, said in a release from Kensington Palace that “the Duchess of Sussex took a great interest in the design.” Here are some the key elements within.

If the “Meghan Markle effect” on Strathberry handbags, Hiut denim, or yellow gold sales are any indication, designers may soon see a bump in requests for personal coats of arms.

