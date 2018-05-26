UN-BALE-EVABLE

Watch Gareth Bale’s jaw-dropping Champions League final goal

Written by
AP Photo/Sergei Grits
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)
Written by

Real Madrid started their Champions League final against Liverpool with quite a luxury: superstar Welsh winger Gareth Bale, reportedly bought for around €100 million, was on the bench.

He came on later in the game and scored an unbelievable overhead kick, putting his team ahead, with less than 30 minutes of the match remaining. Real would go on to win its third title in a row, by a score of 3-1.

Bale scored again around 15 minutes later, taking a long-distance shot at Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius, who dropped an embarrassingly easy catch, letting the ball fall into the net.

home our picks popular latest obsessions search