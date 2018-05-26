Watch Gareth Bale’s jaw-dropping Champions League final goal

Real Madrid started their Champions League final against Liverpool with quite a luxury: superstar Welsh winger Gareth Bale, reportedly bought for around €100 million, was on the bench.

He came on later in the game and scored an unbelievable overhead kick, putting his team ahead, with less than 30 minutes of the match remaining. Real would go on to win its third title in a row, by a score of 3-1.

GARETH BALE JUST SCORED THIS GOAL OF THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE. SPEECHLESS! pic.twitter.com/d90KOnC9Z5 — Football Stands (@TheFootyStands) May 26, 2018

The greatest goal in Champions League final history. #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/tHbhUZvmIM — Krowd9 Football (@Krowd9) May 26, 2018

Bale scored again around 15 minutes later, taking a long-distance shot at Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius, who dropped an embarrassingly easy catch, letting the ball fall into the net.