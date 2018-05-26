Mohamed Salah’s Champions League injury has brought Egypt to tears

Liverpool fans will point to three things that cost their club the Champions League final—superstar striker Mohamed Salah’s shoulder injury and two terrible mistakes by goalkeeper Loris Karius.

But tears aren’t flowing just in North-West England over Real Madrid’s 3-1 victory. Egyptians watching their country’s first player to appear in a Champions League final joined them.

“Honestly, I think it’s a nightmare,” football journalist Marwan Ahmed told the BBC World Service. “There are no words to describe it. There was a minute of silence after we’d seen Salah go down and then when he went down the second time, we knew it wasn’t good and that he would leave the pitch.

“No Egyptian wanted to see that happen, we’ve never had an Egyptian in the Champions League final. It’s really sad—I can’t find the exact words to describe it. Some people were in tears.”

Most sad moment of the day 😢😢😢

i was crying for salah 😢😢#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/ejn3iNfrsx — Nomy Sahir (@Nomysahir) May 26, 2018

It’s not clear if the diminutive forward will be able to play in the World Cup, which starts in three weeks. Britain’s National Health Service says it takes 12-16 weeks to recover from a dislocated shoulder.