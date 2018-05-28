#BASSGEGENHASS

Photos: 25,000 Berliners drown out a fascist rally with techno

AfD demonstration in Berlin - Counter Protest
Berlin takes a stand against fascism with its best beats. (EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON)
Berlin’s clubs and clubbers brought their thumping techno to the streets on Sunday to go head-to-head with a rally organized by the right-wing political party Alternative for Germany (AfD).

The AfD rally of around 5,000 marched from the city’s central station to the Brandenburg Gate, but found themselves outnumbered five to one, and their chants of “we are the people” drowned out by the 25,000 counter-protesters and sound systems blasting music. The counter-demonstration was organized by the “Stop the hatred, stop the AfD” alliance, a broad collection of political parties, unions, and civil society organizations.

People stage a protest against Anti-immigration party Alternative for Germany (AfD) in Berlin, Germany May 27, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke - UP1EE5R0U0G4L
“Stop the nazis” was the main message at the counter-demos. (Reuters/Hannibal Hanschke)

The AfD, which is virulently anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim, swept into Germany’s parliament for the first time after the general election last September. It is now the third-largest party in the Bundestag. It initially said it expected a turnout of 10,000 at its “for the future of Germany” march on Sunday, but later revised that number down to 5,000. Around 2,000 police kept the peace Sunday, with just one minor injury reported.

AfD supporters wave flags in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, May 27, 2018. The AfD that swept into Parliament last year on a wave of anti-migrant sentiment is staging a march Sunday through the heart of Berlin to protest against the government. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
AfD supporters congregate at the Brandenburg Gate. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Around 100 clubs organized the “Bass Away the AFD” demonstration, with DJs playing on trucks and floats on the Spree river. Berlin has long been known for its dance club culture, and the atmosphere was not unlike the famous German love parade techno festival, which originated in the city. But this time the message was serious: The AfD, with its racism and hatred, has no place in Berlin.

“The Berlin club culture is everything that Nazis are not,” the group said in a statement. “We are progressive, queer, feminist, anti-racist, inclusive, colorful, and we have unicorns.”

People on the boats protest against Anti-immigration party Alternative for Germany (AfD) demonstration in Berlin, Germany May 27, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke - UP1EE5R0VSC5D
Techno on the Spree river. (REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke)
epa06766363 A man holds a sign reading 'Breakings news - Hitler is dead!' during a gathering to protest against a demonstration of the 'Alternative for Germany' (AfD) party in Berlin, Germany, 27 May 2018. The AfD has called for a large demonstration under the motto 'Future Germany' (Zukunft Deutschland) to which they expect more than 5,000 participants. Various alliances of parties, cultural workers and civil society have organized counter-demonstrations and rallies, which are also expected to attract more than 10,000 participants. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER BECHER
An anti-fascism sign reads: Breaking news—Hitler is dead!” (EPA-EFE/Alexander Becher)
People stage a protest against Anti-immigration party Alternative for Germany (AfD) in Berlin, Germany May 27, 2018. Sign reads "Overcome fear". REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke - UP1EE5R0TUK4D
“Overcome Fears.” (Reuters/ /Hannibal Hanschke)
epa06766908 People dance in a protest against a demonstration of the 'Alternative for Germany' (AfD) party in Berlin, Germany, 27 May 2018. The AfD has called for a large demonstration under the motto 'Future Germany' (Zukunft Deutschland) to which they expect more than 5,000 participants. Various alliances of parties, cultural workers and civil society have organized counter-demonstrations and rallies, which are also expected to attract more than 10,000 participants.
“Immigrants are the most beautiful Germans.” (EPA/EFE)
