You can finally skip the queue at the Taj Mahal

Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal or Red Fort will now no longer need to wait in long lines for tickets.

On May 29, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ticketing website BookMyShow and Yatra.com, an online travel agency, to allow tourists to book tickets online for 141 monuments, museums, and historic sites. The ASI is the Indian culture ministry’s arm tasked with maintaining and managing the country’s national museums and heritage sites.

The e-ticketing programme is being presented as a way to boost tourism in keeping with the government’s Digital India initiative, launched in 2015 to promote e-governance. Countries such as France, Italy, the UK, and the US allow tourists to book tickets in advance online.

In 2016, over 42 million people visited the 115 centrally protected ticketed monuments across India, according to data from the ministry of tourism (pdf). Domestic tourists accounted for the vast majority, with just 2.4 million visitors coming from abroad.

The Taj, India’s most popular monument, recorded around 4.5 million visitors, both foreign and domestic, in 2016.

India’s 10 most popular monuments by tourist visits in 2016: