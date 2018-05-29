Those photos of immigrant children “caged” by the US? They’re from 2014

After last week’s reports about the separation of immigrant families arriving in the US, troubling photos emerged of immigrant children detained in apparently prison-like conditions. The kids were shown separated from their families, sleeping on the floor within steel-wire enclosures in an Arizona facility. But these pictures aren’t exactly what they seem.

Undocumented children are sleeping in cages after being separated from their parents. pic.twitter.com/piLCuOaKO2 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) May 27, 2018

The photos started circulating recently, and were referenced as proof of the cruelty of the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigration. But others have decried the pictures as left-leaning propaganda. This morning, Donald Trump himself tweeted that the images predate his administration, and accused Democrat of trying “to make us look bad.”

Democrats mistakenly tweet 2014 pictures from Obama’s term showing children from the Border in steel cages. They thought it was recent pictures in order to make us look bad, but backfires. Dems must agree to Wall and new Border Protection for good of country…Bipartisan Bill! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2018

Indeed, the photos date back to the Obama era, although they recently re-surfaced on azcentral.com. The slideshow in which they appear does not provide a date, accounting for some of the confusion about their provenance.

They were originally shot for the Associated Press by photographer Ross D. Franklin, during a Jun. 18, 2014 visit to the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) placement center in Nogales, Arizona. The shelters in the photos have since been closed.

This is not the first example of apparently harsh US treatment toward immigrants being wrongly attributed to the Trump administration. The recent examples below all date from the Obama administration:

the existence of a special bus for detained children

a Senate report (pdf) about a dozen immigrant children in the US government’s custody who were released to human traffickers

an American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) report detailing “a pattern of intimidation, harassment, physical abuse, refusal of medical services, and improper deportation” by the US Customs and Border Patrol between 2009 and 2014

Here are the rest of the 2014 photos from the Nogales facility.

Two young girls watch a 2014 World Cup soccer match on a television from their holding area. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Young boys sleep in a holding cell. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Detainees sleep and watch television in a holding cell. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Young boys sleep in a holding cell. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

A young boy walks over to use the toilet while in his holding area. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Young detainees escorted to an area to make phone calls. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Hundreds of mostly Central American immigrant children are separated into age and gender holding areas as they are being processed. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)