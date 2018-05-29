OLD BAD NEWS

Those photos of immigrant children “caged” by the US? They’re from 2014

FILE - In this June 18, 2014 file photo, two female detainees sleep in a holding cell, as the children are separated by age group and gender, as hundreds of mostly Central American immigrant children are being processed and held at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Nogales Placement Center in Nogales, Ariz. President Donald Trump has seized on an error by liberal activists for tweeting photos of detainees at the U.S.-Mexico border in steel cages and blamed the current administration for separating immigrant children from their parents. The photos were taken by The Associated Press in 2014, when President Barack Obama was in office. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool)
Immigrant girls sleep in a cell, Jun. 18, 2014. (P Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
After last week’s reports about the separation of immigrant families arriving in the US, troubling photos emerged of immigrant children detained in apparently prison-like conditions. The kids were shown separated from their families, sleeping on the floor within steel-wire enclosures in an Arizona facility. But these pictures aren’t exactly what they seem.

The photos started circulating recently, and were referenced as proof of the cruelty of the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigration. But others have decried the pictures as left-leaning propaganda. This morning, Donald Trump himself tweeted that the images predate his administration, and accused Democrat of trying “to make us look bad.”

Indeed, the photos date back to the Obama era, although they recently re-surfaced on azcentral.com. The slideshow in which they appear does not provide a date, accounting for some of the confusion about their provenance.

They were originally shot for the Associated Press by photographer Ross D. Franklin, during a Jun. 18, 2014 visit to the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) placement center in Nogales, Arizona. The shelters in the photos have since been closed.

This is not the first example of apparently harsh US treatment toward immigrants being wrongly attributed to the Trump administration. The recent examples below all date from the Obama administration:

  • the existence of a special bus for detained children
  • a Senate report (pdf) about a dozen immigrant children in the US government’s custody who were released to human traffickers
  • an American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) report detailing “a pattern of intimidation, harassment, physical abuse, refusal of medical services, and improper deportation” by the US Customs and Border Patrol between 2009 and 2014

Here are the rest of the 2014 photos from the Nogales facility.

Immigrant Children Schools Arizona
Two young girls watch a 2014 World Cup soccer match on a television from their holding area. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Young boys sleep in a holding cell where hundreds of mostly Central American immigrant children are being processed and held at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Nogales Placement Center on Wednesday, June 18, 2014, in Nogales, Ariz. CPB provided media tours Wednesday of two locations in Brownsville, Texas, and Nogales, that have been central to processing the more than 47,000 unaccompanied children who have entered the country illegally since Oct. 1. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool)
Young boys sleep in a holding cell. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Immigration Overload
Detainees sleep and watch television in a holding cell. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Immigration Overload Photo Gallery
Young boys sleep in a holding cell. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Immigration Overload
A young boy walks over to use the toilet while in his holding area. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Immigrant Children
Young detainees escorted to an area to make phone calls. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Immigration Overload Photo Gallery
Hundreds of mostly Central American immigrant children are separated into age and gender holding areas as they are being processed and held at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Nogales Placement Center on Wednesday, June 18, 2014, in Nogales, Ariz. CPB provided media tours Wednesday of two locations in Brownsville, Texas, and Nogales, that have been central to processing the more than 47,000 unaccompanied children who have entered the country illegally since Oct. 1. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool)
Hundreds of mostly Central American immigrant children are separated into age and gender holding areas as they are being processed. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Trump Immigration
Two female detainees sleep in a holding cell. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
