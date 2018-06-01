A former Googler shares his decision-making process to move back to India

My recent post on LinkedIn about heading back to India as a venture capitalist after almost 15 years in the US made me realise just how many people in my network have been mulling on this broader topic: moving back to their respective home countries from their current country of residence for various reasons, ranging from doing a startup to joining a big firm.

Returning to India had far too many aspects to consider: family, career path, day-to-day, salary, lifestyle, and overall happiness. What really helped me decide to make the jump was a set of frameworks I went through in evaluating the top three factors in this decision:

Why am I moving to India? When is the right time to move? What should I do in India that is 10x of what I could do in the US?

The “where do I die” framework

If you are like me and have lived or worked in multiple countries and traveled quite extensively, it is likely that you love a lot of places. When thinking about where I wanted to be long-term, I was always asking myself, “where do I want to live” and it was impossible to make up my mind this way. The right question was “where do I want to die.” There was no confusion about that question.

The moment I knew the answer to that question in my heart, the next question was, “how far back do I walk from, well, death?” Do I wait until retirement? Until I hit 40? Or should I go now? Which brings me to the second framework.

The “when is the right time” framework

This is mostly self-explanatory. Personally, for me, the “now” option seemed impulsive—only to be taken if there is a family urgency or if the option is forced upon you (e.g. visa complications). The “never” option often is about having too deep a root in the your current country of residence — a partner disinterested in moving, kids, health needs, etc. I luckily had no such constraints so I could focus on creating the right conditions under which the move back to India would have the maximum chances of success.

To arrive at the “right condition” step, however, we need to back up a little to what I call the “career gap analysis” framework. It’s one of the more useful frameworks I’ve used and if you are honest and consistent in your efforts, it works.

The “career gap” framework

Career is a long game. I’ve thought of my career as an XY graph where, at time t=0, I am at the bottom left and trying to move to the top right. For this to work, you need to know what the top-right is. Take a few samples below:

Think through where you are today and where you want to be five years from now. For example, if you want to start up you need to build a “superpower”—something only you can bring to the table in tech prowess, market understanding, or connections. You also need to build conviction and passion for an idea to survive the hard times, and you have to be an execution machine, among other things. Start working on those.

But how? Enter: the z-axis.

I think of the z-axis as a driver for step-function improvement on the y-axis. It’s really difficult to grow (and grow fast) until you put yourself outside of your comfort zone. What brings about this discomfort is a movement on the z-axis—the drivers of growth—for example, a new role within the same company, furthering your education, changing your company, changing location, etc.

Taking my career as an example:

I was an engineer right out of college, but after six-plus years of writing code, I wanted a more business-centric profile. I shifted into a product manager role within my firm (role change), followed by an MBA (education), after which I joined Google Cloud in a strategic business development role. A few years in, I got curious about investing and also started orchestrating a move to India. While at Google I helped out during deal diligence for GV and CapitalG and also participated or led a few investments for Google until I joined a well-known venture-capital firm, Andreessen Horowitz (company change), and eventually found an opportunity to move to India (location change) as an investor.

With that, we can now move on to:

The “right conditions” framework

So far, you’ve understood: where you want to move, when you want to move, and how to think about a long-term career roadmap which will inform the right conditions for a move.

Let’s take an example of a founder in the US who wants to move to India to build an India-focused company. The conditions she might care most about—assuming there is just no personal angle to her decision—are: can she build a product that Indians will use/buy; does she have the right network to build a solid consumer/enterprise product team in India, and does she have the right connections to raise capital in India.

These conditions are weighted below as per her preferences, that is, skewed completely towards the professional.