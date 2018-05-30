After months of talks, Kim (Kardashian) is coming to the White House

At last, we know what Jared Kushner has been doing in the three months since his security clearance was downgraded. US president Donald Trump’s son-in-law has been spending “months of back-channel talks” in an effort to bring reality TV star Kim Kardashian to the West Wing, according to Vanity Fair.

Kardashian, whose husband Kanye West recently tweeted his support for Trump, will meet the president today and ask that he pardon a 62-year-old woman who was jailed for life without parole for a first-time drug offense. Penal reform is close to Kushner’s heart; he was deeply affected by his father’s imprisonment in 2005, and recently succeeded in getting the House to pass a bill aimed at slowing recidivism rates.

Kardashian reportedly came across the case of Alice Marie Johnson, a great grandmother jailed for cocaine trafficking in 1996, on Twitter. She has been pushing for Johnson’s freedom since Nov. 2017.

The reality TV star won’t bring the cameras for her show Keeping up with the Kardashians, according to Vanity Fair.