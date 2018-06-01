One hundred and sixty French nudists recently descended en masse on the Palais de Tokyo, a contemporary art museum in Paris.



The visit was coordinated by the Paris Naturists Association (ANP), which also organizes get togethers for water aerobics, yoga, and dinner. Naked.



The group is actually one of many in France, the world’s top nudist destination with over 1.5 million visitors a year. Naturists say the practice promotes respect, tolerance, and acceptance.



Earlier this year, Paris officials designated a section of Bois de Vincennes, the city’s largest public park, for nudists. Next on the association’s calendar? A nude jazz concert, bingo, bowling, and more.