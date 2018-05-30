Mary Meeker’s 2018 internet trends report: All the slides and highlights

Mary Meeker, a former Morgan Stanley internet analyst and now partner at venture-capital fund Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, delivered her annual internet trends report at this year’s Code conference in California today (May 30). Here are her slides:
Some highlights:
- Global smartphone shipment growth has fallen to effectively nil.
- Growth in the world’s number of internet users has also slowed to about 7% in 2016, down from 12% in 2016.
- Roughly 50% of the world, about 3.6 billion people, now have some access to the internet.
- The average adult spends about 6 hours per day with a digital device.
- Wifi is everywhere: There are around 450 million wifi networks in the world, up from about 100 million five years ago.
- There are three messaging apps—WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and WeChat—that each have more than 1 billion monthly active users.
- Around 60% of all payment transactions are now done digitally, with over 500 million mobile payment users in China alone.
- We’re spending around 30 minutes each day watching videos on mobile devices.
- It’s estimated that there are more than 30 million Amazon Echo devices in users’ homes, up from about 10 million at the end of 2016.
- Roughly 13% of all retail sales come from e-commerce, up from about 5% a decade ago.