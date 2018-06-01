Patanjali’s messaging app is already a disaster

Patanjali’s big leap into India’s messaging apps market is already a disaster by day 2.

Hours after launching a trial version of Kimbho, an app that claimed to rival Facebook-owned WhatsApp, the consumer goods firm abruptly removed it from the Google Play Store and iOS saying it was still under development.

This followed a furore among tech geeks, hackers, and industry-watchers who claimed it was a rip-off of an existing messaging service and that its security features are riddled with with loopholes.

“Technical work is in progress & #KIMBHO APP will be officially launched soon,” said SK Tijarawala, the company’s spokesperson, in a tweet on Thursday evening. It had been downloaded by some 150,000 people, he added.

Our trial version of #kimbho app is no longer available for download on any platform. We don't take any responsibility for many dulicate apps showing on anywhere. Beware!

आम सूचना..!#पतंजलि का #किम्भो एप का ट्रायल वर्जन अब कहीं भी डाउनलोड के लिए उपलब्ध नहीं है @yogrishiramdev https://t.co/KWkVrpoVge — tijarawala sk (@tijarawala) May 31, 2018

Safety concerns

On May 30, yoga guru Ramdev-promoted Patanjali stunned market-watchers by announcing the launch of Kimbho, a swadeshi (indigenous) chat app. Like most other consumer products from the firm’s stable, this, too, was pitched as an indigenously developed messaging service and an alternative to foreign ones like WhatsApp.

Kimbho roughly means “What’s Up” in Sanskrit and lists a certain California-based Appdios Inc as its developer on iOS.

However, French hacker Elliot Alderson, who’d earlier flagged security concerns in the Indian government’s Aadhaar project, called Kimbho a “joke.”

This @KimbhoApp is a joke, next time before making press statements, hire competent developers… If it is not clear, for the moment don't install this app. #Kimbho #KimbhoApp pic.twitter.com/wLWzO6lhSR — Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) May 30, 2018

The @KimbhoApp is a copy paste of another #application. The description and the screenshots in the app stores are the same. Moreover, the #Kimbho app is making request to bolomessenger[.]com pic.twitter.com/gOKOhash5X — Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) May 31, 2018

Alderson added that the Android version of the app was a security disaster.

Ok, I will stop here. The #Kimbho #android #app is a security disaster. I can access the messages of all the users…🤦‍♂️ — Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) May 30, 2018

Besides, users who downloaded the app said they were unable to send messages or even receive calls, further denting its credibility.

The debacle comes close on the heels of Patanjali’s recent efforts to pivot into the technology and telecom space. Earlier this week, it announced a tie-up with local telecom provider BSNL to launch Patanjali-branded SIM cards.

It is also launching its range of readymade garments next year and is looking to take over packaged foods company Ruchi Soya.

While experts believe Patanjali’s swadeshi narrative can help it diversify, the Kimbho disaster has come at a time when it is struggling to meet financial targets.

Patanjali closed the financial year 2018 with the same turnover as the previous year, Acharya Balkrishna had said in an interview with the Mint newspaper on May 18, hit by the goods and services tax and demonetisation.