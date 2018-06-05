Johnny Matheny has been living the bionic dream. He’s the first person in the world to live with an advanced, mind-controlled robotic arm. It’s part of a year-long research project conducted by Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Lab, and funded, in part, by the US Department of Defense.

This year is all about pushing the arm to its limits. Matheny is gardening, cooking and even teaching himself to play a song on the piano. Watch the video above to see how far he can push the world’s most sophisticated robot arm.

And here’s an earlier video of Johnny being fitted with the arm back in December.