The champions and winning words from the last 20 years of spelling bees

The Scripps National Spelling Bee, America’s foremost test of children’s spelling abilities, has crowned 14-year-old Karthik Nemmani of Texas as champion for correctly spelling the winning word—koinonia.
Dictionaries define the word as a noun meaning “intimate spiritual communion and participative sharing in a common religious commitment and spiritual community.”
Yes, obscure competition words stretch the limits of almost all adults. Yet sometimes just a silent letter or surprising vowel digraph can be enough to make a simple sounding word challenging. Take for example 2013’s deceptively difficult winning word: “knaidel,” the Yiddish word for a matzo ball.
This year there were 516 registered spellers from US states and territories, the Bahamas, Canada, Ghana, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom.
You can read through the bee’s winning words dating back to 1925 at its website. Here are the winners from the past two decades, and the word they had to spell to take home the trophy:
2018: Karthik Nemmani – koinonia
2017: Ananya Vinay – marocain
2016: Jairam Hathwar and Nihar Janga – Feldenkrais, gesellschaft
2015: Gokul Venkatachalam and Vanya Shivashankar – nunatak, scherenschnitte
2014: Ansun Sujoe and Sriram Hathwar – feuilleton, stichomythia
2013: Arvind Mahankali – knaidel
2012: Snigdha Nandipati – guetapens
2011: Sukanya Roy – cymotrichous
2010: Anamika Veeramani – stromuhr
2009: Kavya Shivashankar – Laodicean
2008: Sameer Mishra – guerdon
2007: Evan M. O’Dorney – serrefine
2006: Kerry Close – Ursprache
2005: Anurag Kashyap – appoggiatura
2004: David Tidmarsh – autochthonous
2003: Sai R. Gunturi – pococurante
2002: Pratyush Buddiga – prospicience
2001: Sean Conley – succedaneum
2000: George Abraham Thampy – demarche
1999: Nupur Lala – logorrhea
1998: Jody-Anne Maxwell – chiaroscurist
