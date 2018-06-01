BEE STRONG

The champions and winning words from the last 20 years of spelling bees

Karthik Nemmani stands alone. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
The Scripps National Spelling Bee, America’s foremost test of children’s spelling abilities, has crowned 14-year-old Karthik Nemmani of Texas as champion for correctly spelling the winning word—koinonia.

Dictionaries define the word as a noun meaning “intimate spiritual communion and participative sharing in a common religious commitment and spiritual community.”

Yes, obscure competition words stretch the limits of almost all adults. Yet sometimes just a silent letter or surprising vowel digraph can be enough to make a simple sounding word challenging. Take for example 2013’s deceptively difficult winning word: “knaidel,” the Yiddish word for a matzo ball.

This year there were 516 registered spellers from US states and territories, the Bahamas, Canada, Ghana, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom.

You can read through the bee’s winning words dating back to 1925 at its website. Here are the winners from the past two decades, and the word they had to spell to take home the trophy:

2018: Karthik Nemmani – koinonia

Karthik Nemmani, 14, from McKinney, Texas, holds the Scripps National Spelling Bee Championship trophy. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

2017: Ananya Vinay – marocain

Ananya Vinay
Ananya Vinay, 12, from Fresno, Calif., with her mother. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

2016: Jairam Hathwar and Nihar Janga – Feldenkrais, gesellschaft

Jairam Hathwar, Nihar Janga
Co-champions Jairam Hathwar, 13, of Painted Post, New York, and Nihar Janga, 11, of Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

2015: Gokul Venkatachalam and Vanya Shivashankar – nunatak, scherenschnitte

Vanya Shivashankar, Gokul Venkatachalam
Co-champions Vanya Shivashankar, of Olathe, Kansas, and Gokul Venkatachalam, of St. Louis, Missouri. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

2014: Ansun Sujoe and Sriram Hathwar – feuilleton, stichomythia

Co-champions Ansun Sujoe, 13, of Fort Worth, Texas, and Sriram Hathwar, 14, of Painted Post, New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

2013: Arvind Mahankali – knaidel

Arvind Mahankali
Arvind Mahankali, 13, of Bayside Hills, New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

2012: Snigdha Nandipati – guetapens

Snigdha Nandipati,
Snigdha Nandipati, 14, of San Diego, California (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

2011: Sukanya Roy – cymotrichous

Sukanya Roy
Sukanya Roy, 14, of South Abington Township, Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

2010: Anamika Veeramani – stromuhr

Anamika Veeramani
Anamika Veeramani, 14, of North Royalton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

2009: Kavya Shivashankar – Laodicean

Kavya Shivashankar, 13, of Olathe, Kansas. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

2008: Sameer Mishra – guerdon

Sameer Mishra, from West Lafayette, Indiana. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

2007: Evan M. O’Dorney – serrefine

Evan M. O’Dorney, 13, of San Ramon, California. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

2006: Kerry Close – Ursprache

Kerry Close of Spring Lake, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson)

2005: Anurag Kashyap – appoggiatura

Anurag Kashyap, 13, of Poway, California. (AP Photo/Linda Spillers)

2004: David Tidmarsh – autochthonous

David Tidmarsh, 14, of South Bend, Indiana. (AP Photo/Linda Spillers)

2003: Sai R. Gunturi – pococurante

Sai R.. Gunturi, 13, of Dallas, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)

2002: Pratyush Buddiga – prospicience

Pratyush Buddiga of Denver, Colorado. (Reuters/William Philpott)

2001: Sean Conley – succedaneum

Sean Conley, 13, of Anoka, Minnesota. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)

2000: George Abraham Thampy – demarche

George Abraham Thampy, 12 of Maryland Heights, Missouri. (AP Photo/Hillery Smith Garrison)

1999: Nupur Lala – logorrhea

Nupur Lala, 14, from Tampa, Florida. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)

1998: Jody-Anne Maxwell – chiaroscurist

Jody-Anne Maxwell, 12, of Ardenne High School in Kingston, Jamaica. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)

