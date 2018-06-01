Now that GDPR is finally done, startups are celebrating with cakes

Let them eat cake. They deserve it.

Tech companies around the world scrambled to meet the GDPR deadline to provide “freely given, specific, informed and unambiguous” consent to share their personal data with companies. You might have seen their desperate pleas in your inbox. Under the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation—perhaps the world’s most stringent data protection rules—companies that fail to comply are on the hook for up to €20 million ($23 million), or 4% of their worldwide annual revenue of the prior financial year.

For those who made to the finish, GDPR cakes have emerged as the dessert of choice to celebrate.

GDPR cakes are apparently a thing pic.twitter.com/fhmh2Rmxuv — Greg Kubin (@kubeans) May 25, 2018

To sample the feast, Quartz has assembled a selection of the best baked goods from startups, law firms and others that marked their sweet passage into the new GDPR world.

Bon appetit!

