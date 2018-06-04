How to watch Apple’s WWDC 2018 developers conference

Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) kicks off today (June 5) in San Jose, California. The keynote address is expected to focus on updates to Apple’s mobile and computer operating systems, and potentially some updates to the iPad Pro.

Here’s how to tune in live:

The event is scheduled to begin at 10am US Pacific time, 1pm US Eastern time, 6pm London time, and 1am Hong Kong time.

Apple will stream the event at this link.

Technical details: Apple’s livestream is best viewed on its Safari browser on iOS devices running iOS 10 or later, or Macs running macOS Sierra 10.12 or later. The event also will be streamed to second- and third-generation Apple TV devices. To watch on a PC, users will need to use the Microsoft Edge browser from a machine running Windows 10. Apple says recent versions of Chrome and Firefox “may also be able to access the stream.”

Just a warning: The stream isn’t always reliable.

Read next: What to expect from Apple’s 2018 WWDC developer conference