Guatemala’s transformation by volcanic ash, in one photo

Trucks covered in volcanic ash in the aftermath of the eruption of the Fuego volcano. (MINGOB/PNC via Reuters)
A massive volcanic eruption in Guatemala has killed at least 62 people, according to the latest reports. As the death toll keeps rising, rescuers are working to locate missing people. Some have been buried in landslides or stranded in remote villages.

In aerial photos taken after yesterday’s eruption, the surrounding landscape appears covered in a thick cover of volcanic ash and mud. The ash, which at points flew nearly six miles into the air, has fallen across a 12-mile radius.

Here are some other aerial views:

Aerial view of the aftermath of a volcano eruption in Escuintla, Guatemala, seen on June 4. (MINGOB/PNC via Reuters)
Aerial view of the aftermath of a volcano eruption in Escuintla, Guatemala, seen on June 4. (MINGOB/PNC via Reuters)
