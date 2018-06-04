Guatemala’s transformation by volcanic ash, in one photo

A massive volcanic eruption in Guatemala has killed at least 62 people, according to the latest reports. As the death toll keeps rising, rescuers are working to locate missing people. Some have been buried in landslides or stranded in remote villages.

Sunday's eruption of #FuegoVolcano in Guatemala as seen in GOES-East satellite imagery. pic.twitter.com/IZ6pvVnOZN — Chris Dolce (@chrisdolcewx) June 4, 2018

In aerial photos taken after yesterday’s eruption, the surrounding landscape appears covered in a thick cover of volcanic ash and mud. The ash, which at points flew nearly six miles into the air, has fallen across a 12-mile radius.

Trucks covered in volcanic ash in the aftermath of the eruption of the Fuego volcano. (MINGOB/PNC via Reuters)

Here are some other aerial views:

Aerial view of the aftermath of a volcano eruption in Escuintla, Guatemala, seen on June 4. (MINGOB/PNC via Reuters)