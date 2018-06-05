The two North Korean generals who saluted South Korea’s president have been replaced

At the April 27 summit between the two Koreas, some observers commented on the unusual sight of members of North Korea’s top military brass saluting South Korean president Moon Jae-in. Now, just days ahead of the much-anticipated summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US president Donald Trump, the men who made that striking gesture are no longer in their jobs.

Defense chief Pak YS gave Moon military salute at the inter-Korean summit on April 27. To his right is JCoS chair Ri MS. These KPA titles are only roughly equivalent to what they may seem under SK or US military hierarchies. But the order is GPB head; JCoS chair; defense minister pic.twitter.com/xij5kN0ICY — Noon in Korea (@NoonInKorea) June 3, 2018

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has reshuffled his top military leadership, replacing defense minister Pak Yong Sik and army chief of staff Ri Myong Su, according to reports from Japanese and South Korean media over the weekend. Given the country’s opacity, it’s difficult to know exactly what’s behind the changes—or if they had anything to do with that salute, which was not reciprocated by South Korean military officials. (Kim got a handshake and a nod instead.)

Analysts have speculated that the changes represent a move by Kim to install more moderate voices in the military, possibly to pave the way for concessions over the country’s nuclear program that may come out of the summit with Trump. Meanwhile, the Washington Post had earlier reported that North Korea had expressed concerns over a possible coup back in Pyongyang while Kim travels to Singapore—and some saw the moves as intended to consolidate Kim loyalists at the top of the military. Michael Madden, of the North Korea Leadership Watch blog, called the newly promoted men “top Kim Jong Un guys.“



Writing for Reuters, Wellesley College political science professor Katharine Moon noted that the April salute signaled the military supported Kim’s diplomatic thaw with South Korea and the US. “The message from the optics was clear: Kim’s DMZ-crossing and diplomatic engagement with arch-enemies have the full backing of the armed forces,” she wrote. But, she added, it was also possible that new chiefs “simply are politically more savvy and technically more competent to assist in the summit diplomacy and the upcoming high-level negotiations with the South Korean military.”

Here are the key new members of the top brass: