New aerial photos from Hawaii’s Big Island show homes and neighborhoods being engulfed by the river of lava flowing from Hawaii’s Mount Kilauea. The volcano, one of Hawaii’s most active, has been erupting since 1983, but the last month has seen a massive uptick in activity.

So far, the recent eruptions have destroyed at least 117 homes on the Big Island, the AP reports. On June 1, that estimate stood at 87. Officials are updating the number of homes lost as they conduct more aerial surveys to get a full view of the damage, and expect the tally to rise.

Lava destroys homes in the Kapoho area on June 5. (Reuters/Terray Sylvester)

Lava threatens homes on the outskirts of Pahoa. (Reuters/Terray Sylvester)

Lava destroys homes in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions. (Reuters/Terray Sylvester)

A home on fire in the Kapoho area. (Reuters/Terray Sylvester)

Lava destroys homes in the Kapoho area. (Reuters/Terray Sylvester)

Lava flows across a highway on the outskirts of Pahoa. (Reuters/Terray Sylvester)

Lava erupts in Leilani Estates. (Reuters/Terray Sylvester)

Dead trees lie in a lava flow on the outskirts of Pahoa. (Reuters/Terray Sylvester)

Lava threatens homes in the Kapoho area. (Reuters/Terray Sylvester)

Lava surrounds a home on the outskirts of Pahoa. (Reuters/Terray Sylvester)

Lava destroys homes in the Kapoho area. (Reuters/Terray Sylvester)

Lava flows into the Pacific Ocean. (Reuters/Terray Sylvester)

Lava threatens a home on the outskirts of Pahoa during ongoing eruption. (Reuters/Terray Sylvester)