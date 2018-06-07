Antarctica’s vast snowy landscape is out of reach for most who visit or work on the icy continent. Scientists who spend time in Antarctica are confined mostly to the areas around the various research station, due to the inhospitable, unbuilt landscape.

To get as close a look as possible on the rest of the continent, NASA’s Operation IceBridge routinely conducts flyovers. Often employing a DC-8 plane modified with scientific instruments, the IceBridge team surveys unexplored areas and track changes in ice formations. For nearly a decade, these flights have provided a unique perspective on parts of Antarctica otherwise unseen by the human eye.

The northern Antarctic Peninsula, seen in 2012. (Maria-Jose Vinas/NASA)

The western end of the A68 glacier, seen on Oct. 31, 2017. (NASA/Nathan Kurtz)

Passing over the Creswick Peaks on Nov. 3, 2017. (NASA/Nathan Kurtz)

The meeting of the Venable Ice Shelf and Farwell Island, seen on Nov. 25, 2017. (NASA/John Sonntag)

The Wirth Peninsula, on Nov. 24, 2017. (NASA/John Sonntag)

The Shackleton Range, seen in 2011. (NASA/Michael Studinger)

Blowing snow coming off the calving front of the Thwaites Ice Shelf, seen in 2012. (NASA/James Yungel)

A sea of icebergs float off the western coast of Antarctica. (NASA/Jim Yungel)

A view of Antarctic mountains, shrouded in clouds. (NASA/Christy Hansen)

A view of the Larsen C ice shelf in 2017. (NASA/Nathan Kurtz)