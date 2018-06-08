Plastics, in bag, box, straw, and carton form are a cheap staple of modern living, but a scourge on the environment. According to the United Nations, 8 million tonnes of plastic waste finds its way into the world’s oceans every year.
While some states and cities have taken steps to eliminate or tax throwaway items items like bags or straws, much of the world still relies on cheap, disposable plastic for daily convenience. Reuters recently asked families around the world to document the plastic they throw away in one week. Here’s what they found: