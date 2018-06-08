Yes, those are clouds you’re seeing, but they’re not floating over the sea—they’re under it.

Phytoplankton and algae inhabit bodies of water around the world. When clusters of the tiny plants multiply near the ocean’s surface, where light is plentiful and the water is warmer, they change how light reflects off the water. Blooms often pop up in spring, when warmer waters and more sunlight produce optimal growing conditions, but they can be triggered by different factors: Agricultural runoff can lead to a spike in phytoplankton production, while some believe that the chaos of seas in the winter spare the plankton from being eaten, leading to an accumulation until spring arrives.

Suddenly, this photosynthesis free-for-all is visible from space.

Here are some of the most lovely and surreal blooms captured by NASA satellites or seen from the International Space Station over the years.

A plankton bloom, off the coast of Namibia in 2014. (NASA)

Near the Falkland Islands in 2015. (NASA)

Off the coast of New York and New Jersey in 2015. (NASA)

Off the coast of New Zealand in 2009. (NASA)

A bloom surrounding the Chatham Islands east of New Zealand in 2008. (NASA)

The Black Sea, seen from the International Space Station in 2013. (NASA)

A bloom below Western Australia. (NASA)

The Sea of Marmara, near Turkey. (NASA)

The Barents Sea in 2010. (NASA)

The Barents Sea in 2011 (NASA)