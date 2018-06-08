Anthony Bourdain has died at 61. Here’s what we know

Author, chef, TV personality Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at 61, CNN has confirmed. The apparent cause was suicide.

CNN media columnist and host Brian Stelter wrote an obituary of Bourdain, whose Peabody-award winning show, Parts Unknown, was on the cable network:

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain. His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Bourdain was in Strasbourg, France working on an episode of his Parts Unknown series with his production crew. He was reportedly found in his hotel room by his long-time friend, the chef Eric Ripert, on Friday morning.

Bourdain, one of the original “celebrity” chefs, rose to fame as a writer and commentator when his best-selling book about the gritty underbelly of the restaurant business, Kitchen Confidential, became a runaway bestseller, following a piece he wrote for the New Yorker. He went on to write several books and host numerous TV shows, including No Reservations, The Layover, and Parts Unknown.

Bourdain had been candid about his past struggles with drug addiction, which he detailed in a no holds barred manner in Kitchen Confidential.

In the many worlds he touched—food, travel, media, entertainment, politics—and in countries he had visited and highlighted the cuisine of around the world, there was an outpouring of grief over the news of his death:

Tony always made fun of me because I had a hard time calling him Tony — he’s Anthony Bourdain, the whole name. His death is an inexpressible tragedy. — your friend Helen (@hels) June 8, 2018

Here is Anthony Bourdain with a group of children in Gaza. Thank you for shining your light on the dark places. pic.twitter.com/225CETUQZd — Erin Cunningham (@erinmcunningham) June 8, 2018

The table where Barack #Obama and Anthony #Bourdain had their #Vietnamese bun cha at this restaurant in #Hanoi in 2016 has now been boxed for display. With their dining sets and presumably empty beer bottles #OTT pic.twitter.com/dGicFPwvWn — Nga Pham (@ngaphambbc) March 10, 2018

Bourdain was one of the men out there doing work of reexamination & personal reflection & of truly listening to women, perhaps spurred by, but not limited to, Asia Argento. In addition to loving his writing & his show, I deeply appreciated this effort. https://t.co/PjsBKTtco5 — Rebecca Traister (@rtraister) June 8, 2018

Whatever his training, Bourdain was a natural reporter.

He loved people and asked questions with the intention of having his mind changed. So many folks in journalism start with a conclusion and don't listen… Maybe we too should start by washing dishes.https://t.co/peezPZYoPB — Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) June 8, 2018

I ate with Bourdain. Probably 2004. He was big even then but he took time to sit with me in Chinatown to talk “weird” food for a magazine piece I was writing. He taught me that our “weird” is the world’s delicious. We ate chicken feet. The afternoon vibrated with life. RIP — John Hodgman (@hodgman) June 8, 2018

Thing about #Bourdain was he didn't look down on foreign places he visited & their ‘quaintness/backwardness/insert-usual-derogatory adjective.' He dived in, hungry to experience. His wasn’t the Orientalist gaze. He saw humanity (& food) everywhere, and connected with it. RIP — Rania Abouzeid (@Raniaab) June 8, 2018

According to AFSP, there are nearly 45,000 suicides every year in the US. Shocking. I was saddened to hear of the deaths of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain. RIP. It illustrates that success is not immune to depression. We all need to be more aware of our friends who are suffering — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) June 8, 2018

Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain. He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food. Remember that help is a phone call away US:1-800-273-TALK UK: 116 123 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 8, 2018

Bourdain's exceptional writing made this one formerly picky, fearful eater very brave and want to try everything and I'll always be grateful for him and the worlds he opened — 🇵🇷 Lin-Manuel Miranda 🏳️‍🌈 (@Lin_Manuel) June 8, 2018

Just saw the sad news that Anthony Bourdain has died. I watched his show when I was in space. It made me feel more connected to the planet, its people and cultures and made my time there more palatable. He inspired me to see the world up close. #RIPAnthonyBourdain pic.twitter.com/Cb6IfmzylN — Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) June 8, 2018

As @NASA searches for life on Mars, we lose the life of beloved Anthony Bourdain on Earth. Implicit and explicit reminders of how precious life is, anywhere in the universe. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) June 8, 2018

Bourdain is survived by his teenaged daughter with former wife Ottavia Busia. Prior to his death, he’d been dating Asia Argento, an Italian actress who had been central to the #MeToo movement, which Bourdain was very vocal about backing.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be contacted at 1-800-273-8255 in the US. Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org in the UK. Here is a list of crisis lines around the world.