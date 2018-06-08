MR. P

Xi Jinping gave Vladimir Putin a giant gold “best friend” necklace

Written by
Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulates Russian President Vladimir Putin after presenting him with the Friendship Medal in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing
Intimate friends (Greg Baker/Pool/Reuters)
Written by

Hours before Donald Trump stunned the G7 with a friendly overture to Russia, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping sealed their status as BFFs. The Chinese president even gave his Russian counterpart a large gold necklace—technically a “friendship medal”—as a symbol of their growing bond.

“President Putin is the leader of a great country who is influential around the world,” Xi said. “He is my best, most intimate friend.” The two have met more than 20 times.

Putin received China’s first-ever friendship medal for his “outstanding contributions” to China’s modernization drive and helping to maintain world peace, AFP reported.

He also reminisced to a Chinese broadcaster early this week about celebrating his birthday with Xi in 2013: “I won’t hide it, we had a shot of vodka and sliced some sausage. We finished the day’s work and he celebrated my birthday with me … I’ve never established such relations or made such arrangements with any other foreign colleague, but I did it with President Xi.”

Putin previously gave Xi some fancy neckware— the Order of St Andrew the Apostle—in 2017.

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Moscow
Love you, man. (REUTERS/Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool)

It’s far from certain that today’s Xi-Putin jewelry exchange had any impact on Trump’s call for Russia to rejoin the G7. But well before he became president, Trump did send this tell-tale tweet:

home our picks popular latest obsessions search