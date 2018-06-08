Wall Street loves Jack Dorsey’s new nose ring

Jack Dorsey, the 41-year-old CEO of two public companies, Twitter and Square, decided it was time to get a nose ring—again.

GQ reported the new accessory on June 8, and the CEO soon confirmed the speculation—on Twitter, of course.

Already, Wall Street appears to be a fan of Dorsey’s new face jewelry. Both Square and Twitter’s stock prices are up for the day, 1.9% and 3.4% respectively, at the time of publishing.

According to Dorsey, this is just a coincidence.

Twitter’s chief financial officer is also skeptical:

Too early to say (on the nose ring) — Ned Segal (@nedsegal) June 8, 2018

Perhaps the nose ring opens up new avenues for Dorsey to maintain Wall Street enthusiasm. Sure, he could try to continue adding new users to Twitter, or hitting profit targets at Square. But maybe he could also go for a septum piercing, lip ring, or something more… controversial.

Correction: An earlier version of this story said Dorsey was 43, when he is in fact 41. A far more appropriate age to have a nose ring.