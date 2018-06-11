The Trump-Kim peace summit has been downgraded to a half-day

The Singapore summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un will only last through lunch, the White House says, a shorter-than-expected meeting time that raises new questions about what, if anything, will actually be accomplished.

The US and North Korean leaders will meet alone with translators at 9:15 am local time tomorrow (June 12), have a joint meeting with advisors, and then they’ll all lunch together with their teams, the White House said today, adding that discussions are “ongoing and have moved more quickly than expected.”

After a 9am greeting, Trump and Kim will meet for just 45 minutes alone, followed by the 10am bilateral meeting and the 11:30am lunch.

Experts on North Korea say that the short meeting time leaves almost no room to forge a path for Pyongyang’s “complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearization,” or CVID, which the US State Department was promising just last week.

This looks more and more correct: KJU zips in for the much-wanted pics and some empty, non-CVID get-to-know-you chitchat, then bails at 2 pm in a half-day ‘summit.’ Trump then skips town at 8. Nothing really changes, and the whole things gets dumped back on Moon Jae-In. Winning! https://t.co/O9hbU79AbE — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) June 11, 2018

Here’s the full White House statement: