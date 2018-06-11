Photos: Russia’s World Cup stadiums, as seen from the International Space Station

After spending roughly $11 billion to host the World Cup, Russia will kick off the competition on Thursday (June 14) with matches being played at 12 stadiums around the country.

Along with much-needed transportation and security infrastructure, a massive chunk of Russia’s spending was on the stadiums themselves. Russia commissioned several new ones, while expanding and updating a clutch of existing venues, with sometimes terrifying outcomes. Overall, around $4 billon was spent on stadium construction and renovations over the past several years.

In photos released by Roscosmos, Russia’s space agency, the 12 stadiums and their varying architectural flourishes are seen from the unique vantage point, the International Space Station.

Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia. (Roscosmos via Reuters)

Volgograd Arena. (Roscosmos via Reuters)

Nizhny Novgorod Stadium. (Roscosmos via Reuters)

Kazan Arena. (Roscosmos via Reuters)

Ekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia. (Roscosmos via Reuters)

Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia. (Roscosmos via Reuters)

Rostov Arena, in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. (Roscosmos via Reuters)

Samara Arena. (Roscosmos via Reuters)

Kaliningrad Stadium (Roscosmos via Reuters)

Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. (Roscosmos via Reuters)

Spartak Stadium in Moscow. (Roscosmos via Reuters)