Photos: Russia’s World Cup stadiums, as seen from the International Space Station

A view from the extreme nosebleed seats (Roscosmos via Reuters)
After spending roughly $11 billion to host the World Cup, Russia will kick off the competition on Thursday (June 14) with matches being played at 12 stadiums around the country.

Along with much-needed transportation and security infrastructure, a massive chunk of Russia’s spending was on the stadiums themselves. Russia commissioned several new ones, while expanding and updating a clutch of existing venues, with sometimes terrifying outcomes. Overall, around $4 billon was spent on stadium construction and renovations over the past several years.

In photos released by Roscosmos, Russia’s space agency, the 12 stadiums and their varying architectural flourishes are seen from the unique vantage point, the International Space Station.

A picture taken from the International Space Station shows the Fisht Stadium in Sochi
Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia. (Roscosmos via Reuters)
A picture taken from the International Space Station shows the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd
Volgograd Arena. (Roscosmos via Reuters)
A picture taken from the International Space Station shows the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod
Nizhny Novgorod Stadium. (Roscosmos via Reuters)
A picture taken from the International Space Station shows the Kazan Arena in Kazan
Kazan Arena. (Roscosmos via Reuters)
A picture taken from the International Space Station shows the Ekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg
Ekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia. (Roscosmos via Reuters)
A picture taken from the International Space Station shows the Mordovia Arena in Saransk
Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia. (Roscosmos via Reuters)
A picture taken from the International Space Station shows the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don
Rostov Arena, in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. (Roscosmos via Reuters)
A picture taken from the International Space Station shows the Samara Arena in Samara
Samara Arena. (Roscosmos via Reuters)
A picture taken from the International Space Station shows the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad
Kaliningrad Stadium (Roscosmos via Reuters)
A picture taken from the International Space Station shows the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow
Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. (Roscosmos via Reuters)
A picture taken from the International Space Station shows the Spartak Stadium in Moscow
Spartak Stadium in Moscow. (Roscosmos via Reuters)
A picture taken from the International Space Station shows the Saint Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg
Saint Petersburg stadium. (Roscosmos via Reuters)
