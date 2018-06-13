PRODUCT FOR PRODUCT

Every comeback for Trump’s whataboutism on Canadian trade

Donald Trump thinks winning a trade war is easy. So easy, apparently, he’s confident enough to pester his country’s largest trading partner, Canada.

Does Canada protect its dairy industry through tariffs? Yes. Does the US do the same thing for some of its industries? You betcha.

It’s the perfect situation for a rhetorical tactic known as “whataboutism,” as in “But, what about…” Which is why we made this handy little whatabouter tool based on 2017 data from the International Trade Centre. Let’s start with the example from above:

