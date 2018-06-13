Every comeback for Trump’s whataboutism on Canadian trade

Donald Trump thinks winning a trade war is easy. So easy, apparently, he’s confident enough to pester his country’s largest trading partner, Canada.

Prime Minister Trudeau is being so indignant, bringing up the relationship that the U.S. and Canada had over the many years and all sorts of other things…but he doesn’t bring up the fact that they charge us up to 300% on dairy — hurting our Farmers, killing our Agriculture! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2018

Does Canada protect its dairy industry through tariffs? Yes. Does the US do the same thing for some of its industries? You betcha.

It’s the perfect situation for a rhetorical tactic known as “whataboutism,” as in “But, what about…” Which is why we made this handy little whatabouter tool based on 2017 data from the International Trade Centre. Let’s start with the example from above: