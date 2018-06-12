Photos: The US-South Korean “war games” that Trump wants to cancel

Following his closely watched June 12 summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un in Singapore, US president Donald Trump announced that he planned to cancel future military exercises between the US and South Korea, calling them “very provocative.”

The exercises have been conducted between South Korean and American troops stationed on the peninsula for decades and have showcased the military might of the two countries. The photos below, taken over the past few years, capture the varied wartime scenarios, from an amphibious assault, an airborne invasion or even trekking through the snow.

A South Korean Marine prepares to throw a smoke grenade besides a US Marine during a drill on urban terrain at the US Army’s Rodriguez Live Firing Range in Pocheon, South Korea in 2010. (Reuters/Jo Yong-Hak)

As Quartz previously reported:

When first asked by a reporter if the US would reduce its military capabilities on the Korean peninsula, Trump said, “We have right now 32,000 soldiers in South Korea. And I’d like to be able to bring them back home. But that’s not part of the equation right now.” (There are in fact 28,500 US troops in Korea.) He then added: “We will be stopping the war games, which will save us a tremendous amount of money, unless and until we see that the future negotiation is not going along like it should.”

Promising to cancel the exercises appears to have blindsided some US and South Korean officials. It is not part of Kim and Trump’s signed agreement.

South Korean marines march during the joint military training called Foal Eagle between South Korea and the US in Pohang on April 5, 2018. (Reuters/Kim Hong-ji)

US and South Korean marines participate in a joint landing operation drill in Pohang in 2013. (Reuters/Lee Jae-won)

South Korean marines take part in a US-South Korea joint landing operation drill in 2017. (Reuters/Kim Hong-ji)

South Korean and US Marines participate in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang in 2016. (Reuters/Kim Hong-ji)

Members of the South Korean Special Warfare Forces take part in a winter exercise in Pyeongchang in 2015. (Reuters/Kim Hong-ji)

South Korean and US Marines hurl snow during a winter military drill in Pyeongchang in 2016. (Reuters/Kim Hong-ji)

US and South Korean army soldiers take part in a joint live-fire military exercise at a training field in Pocheon. (Reuters/Kim Hong-ji)

South Korean special forces soldiers parachute during a US-South Korea joint live-fire military exercise at a training field near the demilitarized zone in 2015. (Reuters/Kim Hong-ji)

South Korean army soldiers work on a pontoon bridge during a US-South Korea joint river-crossing exercise in 2016. (Reuters/Kim Hong-ji)

U.S. Marines conduct a street battle drill in Pocheon in 2010. (Reuters/Jo Yong-Hak)

South Korean Army K1A1 and US Army M1A2 tanks fire live rounds during a joint live-fire military exercise Pocheon in 2017. (Reuters/Kim Hong-ji)