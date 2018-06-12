WAR GAME OVER

Photos: The US-South Korean “war games” that Trump wants to cancel

South Korean and U.S. Marines hurl snow during a winter military drill in Pyeongchang
Are these exercises are getting iced out? (Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji)
Following his closely watched June 12 summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un in Singapore, US president Donald Trump announced that he planned to cancel future military exercises between the US and South Korea, calling them “very provocative.”

The exercises have been conducted between South Korean and American troops stationed on the peninsula for decades and have showcased the military might of the two countries. The photos below, taken over the past few years, capture the varied wartime scenarios, from an amphibious assault, an airborne invasion or even trekking through the snow.

A South Korean Marine prepares to throw a smoke grenade besides a U.S. Marine during a street battle drill on urban terrain at the U.S. Army's Rodriguez Live Firing Range in Pocheon
A South Korean Marine prepares to throw a smoke grenade besides a US Marine during a drill on urban terrain at the US Army’s Rodriguez Live Firing Range in Pocheon, South Korea in 2010. (Reuters/Jo Yong-Hak)

As Quartz previously reported:

When first asked by a reporter if the US would reduce its military capabilities on the Korean peninsula, Trump said, “We have right now 32,000 soldiers in South Korea. And I’d like to be able to bring them back home. But that’s not part of the equation right now.” (There are in fact 28,500 US troops in Korea.) He then added:

“We will be stopping the war games, which will save us a tremendous amount of money, unless and until we see that the future negotiation is not going along like it should.”

Promising to cancel the exercises appears to have blindsided some US and South Korean officials. It is not part of Kim and Trump’s signed agreement.

South Korean marines march during a military exercise as a part of the annual joint military training called Foal Eagle between South Korea and the U.S. in Pohang
South Korean marines march during the joint military training called Foal Eagle between South Korea and the US in Pohang on April 5, 2018. (Reuters/Kim Hong-ji)
U.S. and South Korean marines participate in a joint landing operation drill in Pohang
US and South Korean marines participate in a joint landing operation drill in Pohang in 2013. (Reuters/Lee Jae-won)
South Korean marines take part in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill as a part of the two countries' annual military training called Foal Eagle, in Pohang
South Korean marines take part in a US-South Korea joint landing operation drill in 2017. (Reuters/Kim Hong-ji)
South Korean and U.S. Marines participate in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang
South Korean and US Marines participate in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang in 2016. (Reuters/Kim Hong-ji)
Members of the South Korean Special Warfare Forces take part in a winter exercise in Pyeongchang
Members of the South Korean Special Warfare Forces take part in a winter exercise in Pyeongchang in 2015. (Reuters/Kim Hong-ji)
South Korean and U.S. Marines hurl snow during a winter military drill in Pyeongchang
South Korean and US Marines hurl snow during a winter military drill in Pyeongchang in 2016. (Reuters/Kim Hong-ji)
U.S and South Korean army soldiers take part in a U.S.-South Korea joint live-fire military exercise at a training field in Pocheon
US and South Korean army soldiers take part in a joint live-fire military exercise at a training field in Pocheon. (Reuters/Kim Hong-ji)
South Korean special forces soldiers parachute during a U.S.-South Korea joint live-fire military exercise at a training field near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Pocheon
South Korean special forces soldiers parachute during a US-South Korea joint live-fire military exercise at a training field near the demilitarized zone in 2015. (Reuters/Kim Hong-ji)
South Korean army soldiers work on a pontoon bridge during a U.S.-South Korea joint river-crossing exercise near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Yeoncheon
South Korean army soldiers work on a pontoon bridge during a US-South Korea joint river-crossing exercise in 2016. (Reuters/Kim Hong-ji)
U.S. Marines conduct a street battle drill on urban terrain at the U.S. Army's Rodriguez Live Firing Range in Pocheoneon
U.S. Marines conduct a street battle drill in Pocheon in 2010. (Reuters/Jo Yong-Hak)
South Korean Army K1A1 and U.S. Army M1A2 tanks fire live rounds during a U.S.-South Korea joint live-fire military exercise at a training field near the DMZ in Pocheon
South Korean Army K1A1 and US Army M1A2 tanks fire live rounds during a joint live-fire military exercise Pocheon in 2017. (Reuters/Kim Hong-ji)
South Korean marines run as the U.S. marines watch during a practice for a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang
South Korean marines run as the US marines watch during a practice for a joint landing operation drill in Pohang in 2013. (Reuters/Lee Jae-won)
