How to watch Fortnite’s E3 Celebrity Pro-Am Tournament

Fortnite Battle Royale’s first-ever Celebrity Pro-Am Tournament takes place tonight (June 12) in the midst of E3. The tournament will begin at 3:30pm US Pacific time.

Fifty celebrities and 50 pro gamers have been paired up to compete for a $3-million charity prize pool. Among the pro gamers, Twitch streaming superstars Ninja and Myth will both be competing with celebrity partners. There will also be several popular Fortnite YouTubers like Muselk, Lachlan, and Ali-A filling out the ranks. Celebrities in the tournament include actor Joel McHale, rapper Ty Dolla Sign, and Detroit Pistons basketball player Reggie Jackson.

How to stream Fortnite’s E3 Celebrity Pro-Am Tournament online

You can watch Fortnite Battle Royale’s E3 Celebrity Pro-Am Tournament here, on the official Fortnite Twitch account. Epic Games will also stream the tournament on its YouTube page and Facebook page.

