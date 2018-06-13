The biggest tournaments are finally part of the world’s most popular soccer video game

If you’ve enjoyed EA’s FIFA soccer video game series over the years, you’ve probably noticed that as detailed as the game has become, it’s lacked one aspect of the modern game—tournaments.

Late last month, EA introduced a free update to FIFA 18 to include all the teams, players, jerseys, balls, and stadiums from the 2018 World Cup tournament set to begin in Russia tomorrow (June 14).

EA announced this week it had acquired the rights to arguably the world’s second-largest international tournament, the UEFA Champions League. That competition had previously been part of Konami’s Pro Evolution Soccer franchise. UEFA, European soccer’s governing body, chose to end the partnership in April.

Now you’ll be able to play as international superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo or this year’s breakout star Mo Salah in matches from club games to massive tournaments, and then to the world stage, all in one game.

At a presentation at the E3 video game conference in Los Angeles June 10, EA announced that the next iteration of the game, FIFA 19, will be released Sept. 28. It’ll also feature enhanced gameplay, more complete tactical control over teams, and a new version of the story mode, “The Journey.”

Read next: Prepare for stock market weirdness when these teams play in the World Cup