How to watch the 2018 World Cup in India

The 2018 World Cup is upon us. Soccer teams from 32 nations are descending on Russia to spar over the FIFA World Cup title. Fans in India can catch the month-long spectacle on TV and online.

When is the World Cup?

The competition starts June 14 with Russia versus Saudi Arabia. The match is scheduled to kick off at 8:30pm IST, with opening ceremonies beginning about 30 minutes beforehand.

The tournament winner will be crowned on July 15.

How to watch live on TV

Sony Pictures Networks India will broadcast all 64 matches live on TV. The tournament will be shown on pay-TV channels Sony Ten 2 and Ten 3.

The games will be available for the first time this year in six local languages: English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.

How to watch online

Sony will also stream the games online via the SonyLiv app and SonyLiv.com

Viewers can subscribe to the streaming-video platform to watch live. SonyLIV has been selling its sports package for Rs. 199 for six months ahead of the World Cup. Or users can watch free with ads, and a five-minute delay, the Economic Times reported.

