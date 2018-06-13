How to watch the 2018 World Cup in the UK

Soccer takes center stage this week as the 2018 World Cup descends on Russia.

Audiences in the UK can catch the tournament on free-to-air TV and online.

When is the World Cup?

The tournament kicks off June 14 and a winner will be crowned on July 15. The first match—Russia versus Saudi Arabia—is scheduled to start at 4pm UK time, with opening ceremonies beginning about 30 minutes beforehand.

How to watch live in the UK

Broadcasters ITV and BBC are sharing the rights to air the tournament in the country. The BBC matches will air on TV on BBC One and stream on BBC iPlayer, and the ITV games will be on ITV1 and the ITV Hub.

Fans will have to toggle back and forth between the two networks to catch all 64 games in the tournament.

The curtain-raiser game between Russia and Saudi Arabia will be on ITV. England’s first two matches will be on BBC, with the final group match between England and Belgium airing on ITV. And the World Cup final on July 15 will air on both BBC and ITV.

The Telegraph has the full TV schedule.

