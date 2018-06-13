The future of work will raise difficult questions. Are we prepared to confront them?

On a hot day last May, entrepreneurs from all over the world packed themselves into a warehouse event space just off of New York City’s FDR highway for TechCrunch Disrupt. Half trade show, half Shark Tank–style pitch competition, Disrupt is a tri-annual gathering where startups with names such as Happification, Binary Mango, and Blazesoft come to get noticed by venture capitalists and the tech writers whose blogs they read.

Managed by Q’s Dan Teran was there for a keynote with the CEO of Handy, Oisin Hanrahan. While in the same line of work, the two entrepreneurs had taken very different approaches to their cleaning and handyman services. Teran’s version serves offices and relies on a regular staff of employees. Handy’s customers are households, and its cleaners and handymen are classified as independent contractors.

Despite these completely different approaches, it was hard to say from a business perspective which company had turned out to be more successful. Managed by Q was at that point a mid-size company on the brink of profitability, with 3,000 clients. Handy was operating in more than 28 cities and, as of a few months earlier, had raised more than $110 million of venture capital. Though the latter startup’s early struggles in maintaining both customers and workers had been well-documented, they hadn’t been a death sentence. Inc. magazine had recently profiled the company’s “painful path to profitability.”

“Is the gig up for this business model?” moderator Jon Shieber, an editor at TechCrunch, began.