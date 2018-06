A number of extremely active volcanos have been steadily erupting across the world over the past few weeks. Their spewing lava, gas, and ash can often be seen for miles surround the eruption sites—and sometimes from outer space.

Here’s what that destructive power looks like, from the point of view of NASA astronauts and satellites orbiting earth.

Russia's Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano erupting in 1994, seen from the Space Shuttle Endeavour. (NASA)

Hawaii's Kilauea, seen erupting in May of 2018. (Drew Feustel/NASA)

An eruption of Italy's Mount Etna, seen in 2001 from the International Space Station. (NASA)

The Pavlof volcano in Alaska, seein from the International Space Station in 2013. (NASA)

Russia's Shiveluch volcano, seen in 2010. (NASA)

Ash plume from Iceland's Eyjafjallajokull volcano in 2010. (NASA)

Papua New Guinea's Rabaul volcano seen in 1994 from the space shuttle Discovery. (NASA)

Papua New Guinea’s Manam Volcano released a thin, faint plume on June 16, 2010. (NASA)

A closer view of the Puyehue-Cordon volcano. (NASA)

Chile's Puyehue-Cordon Caulle in 2011, seen by the Terra satellite. (NASA)

Mexico's Popo volcano, seen in 2001 from the International Space Station. (NASA)