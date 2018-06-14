WHAT HAPPENS IN SINGAPORE...

Trump fumbling his salute to a North Korean general is now Kim regime propaganda

North Korea state media released previously unseen footage on Thursday of US president Donald Trump fumbling his salutation to a North Korean general.

The incident apparently took place in Singapore, during Trump’s summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. Trump begins his greeting with a handshake, then quickly changes to a salute, as the general tries to mirror his actions.

Screen Shot 2018-06-14 at 12.42.57 PM
A handshake turning into a salute. (KCTV)

The clip is part of a 42-minute documentary following Kim’s trip to Singapore with breathless narration and jolly music dubbed over. It was reportedly aired on North Korean state television today. Trump appears around 22 minutes into the video.

Many worried that a sitting US president’s unconditional meeting with the Kim regime would place the isolated nation on equal footing with the US, and produce visuals that could be easily exploited in state propaganda. It seems like that is exactly what happened.

