Photos: Muslims gather to celebrate Eid-al-Fitr

Around 140,000 muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of Ramadan, in Small Heath Park in Birmingham, Britain, June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls - RC1783D4C980
Muslims around the world gathered today for Eid al-Fitr, the end of the holy month of Ramadan. After a month of sunrise-to-sunset fasting, groups of Muslims gathered in cities around the world for prayer and celebration.

While some large gatherings took place in beautiful parks, mosques and public squares, others met under less peaceful or fortunate circumstances. Gazans prayed only a few hundred yards from their heavily armed fence with Israel, while Afghans met in the midst of ceasefire declared between the government and the Taliban.

Palestinians Eid al Fitr
Palestinian women pray in in Eastern Gaza City on June 15. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra) (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
Eid al-Fitr in Afghanistan
Afghans offer special prayers on on Eid al-Fitr in Herat. (EPA/Jalil Rezayee)
Eid al-Fitr celebrations in Moscow
Muslims gather in front of a banner showing a panoramic picture of the city in Moscow. (EPA/Sergei Ilnitsky)
Eid al-Fitr celebrations in western Mosul
Iraqi Sunni Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayer amid the ruins of a mosque destroyed during the battle against the Islamic State in western Mosul city, Iraq (EPA/Ammar Salih)
Eid al-Fitr celebrations in Naples
Muslims pray to celebrate Eid al-Fitr at Garibaldi square in Naples, Italy. (EPA/Ciro Fusco)

 

Eid al-Fitr celebrations in Turin
Muslims praying in Turin, Italy. (EPA/Alessandro Di Marco)
Muslims attend prayers to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta
Muslims attend prayers in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Reuters/Darren Whiteside)
Muslims perform prayers to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, near Mount Merapi volcano in Sleman Regency, Yogyakarta
Muslims perform prayers near Mount Merapi volcano in Sleman Regency, Yogyakarta, Indonesia. (Antara Foto/Hendra Nurdiyansyah vis Reuters)
Albanian Muslims celebrate Eid al Fitr, the end of the holy month of Ramadan, with prayers in Tirana
Albanian Muslims celebrate Eid al Fitr with prayers in Tirana. (Reuters/Florion Goga)
Muslims perform prayers for Eid al-Fitr at Istiqlal Mosque, Jakarta
Muslims perform prayers for Eid al-Fitr at Istiqlal Mosque, Jakarta, Indonesia. (Antara Foto/Aprillio Akbar via Reuters)
Muslims perform prayers for Eid al-Fitr in Surabaya, East Java
Indonesian Muslims in Surabaya. (Antara Foto/Didik Suhartono via Reuters)
Worshippers pray during the first day celebration of Eid al Fitr at Suleymaniye Mosque in Istanbul
Worshippers pray during the first day celebration of Eid al Fitr at Suleymaniye Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey. (Reuters/Huseyin Aldemir)
Worshippers gather to perform Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the Red Sea Port city of Hodeidah
Worshippers gather in Hodeidah, Yemen. (Reuters/Abduljabbar Zeyad)
Men attend Eid al-Fitr prayers at a park in Peshawar, Pakistan
Men attend Eid al-Fitr prayers at a park in Peshawar, Pakistan. (Reuters/Fayaz Aziz)
Supporters of the Houthi movement perform Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Sanaa
Supporters of the Houthi movement gather in Sanaa, Yemen. (Reuters/Mohamed al-Sayaghi)
Around 140,000 worshippers attend Eid al-Fitr prayers in Small Heath Park in Birmingham, Britain. (Reuters/Henry Nicholls)
Muslim faithful attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan inside the soccer stadium in Hodan district of Mogadishu
Muslim faithful attend Eid al-Fitr prayers in Mogadishu, Somalia.t (Reuters/Feisal Omar)
Filipino Muslims pray during the first day celebration of Eid al Fitr at Luneta Park in Manila
Filipino Muslims pray at Luneta Park in Manila. (Reuters/Erik De Castro)
