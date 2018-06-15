Photos: Muslims gather to celebrate Eid-al-Fitr

Muslims around the world gathered today for Eid al-Fitr, the end of the holy month of Ramadan. After a month of sunrise-to-sunset fasting, groups of Muslims gathered in cities around the world for prayer and celebration.

While some large gatherings took place in beautiful parks, mosques and public squares, others met under less peaceful or fortunate circumstances. Gazans prayed only a few hundred yards from their heavily armed fence with Israel, while Afghans met in the midst of ceasefire declared between the government and the Taliban.

Palestinian women pray in in Eastern Gaza City on June 15. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra) (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

Afghans offer special prayers on on Eid al-Fitr in Herat. (EPA/Jalil Rezayee)

Muslims gather in front of a banner showing a panoramic picture of the city in Moscow. (EPA/Sergei Ilnitsky)

Iraqi Sunni Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayer amid the ruins of a mosque destroyed during the battle against the Islamic State in western Mosul city, Iraq (EPA/Ammar Salih)

Muslims pray to celebrate Eid al-Fitr at Garibaldi square in Naples, Italy. (EPA/Ciro Fusco)

Muslims praying in Turin, Italy. (EPA/Alessandro Di Marco)

Muslims attend prayers in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Reuters/Darren Whiteside)

Muslims perform prayers near Mount Merapi volcano in Sleman Regency, Yogyakarta, Indonesia. (Antara Foto/Hendra Nurdiyansyah vis Reuters)

Albanian Muslims celebrate Eid al Fitr with prayers in Tirana. (Reuters/Florion Goga)

Muslims perform prayers for Eid al-Fitr at Istiqlal Mosque, Jakarta, Indonesia. (Antara Foto/Aprillio Akbar via Reuters)

Indonesian Muslims in Surabaya. (Antara Foto/Didik Suhartono via Reuters)

Worshippers pray during the first day celebration of Eid al Fitr at Suleymaniye Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey. (Reuters/Huseyin Aldemir)

Worshippers gather in Hodeidah, Yemen. (Reuters/Abduljabbar Zeyad)

Men attend Eid al-Fitr prayers at a park in Peshawar, Pakistan. (Reuters/Fayaz Aziz)

Supporters of the Houthi movement gather in Sanaa, Yemen. (Reuters/Mohamed al-Sayaghi)

Around 140,000 worshippers attend Eid al-Fitr prayers in Small Heath Park in Birmingham, Britain. (Reuters/Henry Nicholls)

Muslim faithful attend Eid al-Fitr prayers in Mogadishu, Somalia.t (Reuters/Feisal Omar)