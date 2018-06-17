Cannes Lions bingo: The ad industry’s top buzzwords in 2018

The Cannes Lions advertising conference—okay, fine, International Festival of Creativity—takes place this week on the French Riviera. Once again, Quartz is producing a special edition of our Daily Brief email for the festival, which runs from June 18-22. You can sign up for free to receive it every morning, whether you are mingling with industry bigwigs over rosé and canapés in Cannes or grudgingly following along from your desk back home.

Our correspondents will fan out along the Croisette collecting insights, tips, and gossip throughout the week. As always, we expect to encounter our fair share of jargon. In that spirit, we present our third-annual installment of Cannes Lions bingo, featuring the hottest buzzwords in the world of advertising and marketing. (Here are the cards from 2016 and 2017.)

Play along, tell your friends, and don’t miss the Cannes Daily Brief this week.