What if Mars candy bar labels had to disclose a bitter truth about child labor?

Snickers candy bars famously promise to satisfy. But you might find them less satiating if you knew your chocolate could be salted with the tears of enslaved children.

Some children in Cote d’Ivoire are forced to work in terrible conditions against their will, picking cocoa beans that make their way into Mars company sweets. A class action lawsuit sought to force Mars company candy bar labels to disclose the fact that child slaves may have picked the cocoa beans that went into these chocolates. But a recent court ruling found that Mars isn’t obligated to do so under California’s consumer protection laws, because—technically speaking—child labor doesn’t affect the quality of the product.

The June 4 ruling in Hodsdon v. Mars, Inc. (pdf) comes from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in California. The federal appeals court opinion acknowledges that forced child labor is reprehensible and violates international labor standards. Still, the court finds that Mars isn’t violating labeling laws by failing to disclose child slavery, and a district court made no mistake when it dismissed the case for “failure to state a claim,” according to the appellate judges.

Mars makes Snickers, Twix, M&Ms, and other popular chocolate products, which are sold in 180 countries around the world. The opinion notes that the company does recognize—as required by law—that its “supply chains may be infected with the worst forms of child labor.”

Mars buys cocoa beans from Cote d’Ivoire, where farms are notorious for abusive conditions. The Bureau of International Labor Affairs of the US Department of Labor describes the situation in the West African nation as follows: