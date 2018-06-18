Photos: The World Cup celebrations in Mexico City that registered as an earthquake

Mexico’s surprise World Cup victory against defending champion Germany was felt in the hearts of Mexicans, soccer lovers, and fans of dramatic suspense everywhere. It was also felt by seismographs.

Around the time that Mexican forward Hirving Lozano scored in the first half of the match, seismologists detected vibrations in Mexico City that resembled a small earthquake. The shaking wasn’t from shifting tectonic plates however—the Institute of Geological and Atmospheric Investigations suggested instead that it may have come from thousands of fans in Mexico City jumping up and down.

Seeing pictures of excited fans crowding into Mexico City’s Zocalo and elsewhere to view the broadcast, it’s easy to see how Mexico beating the defending champs could be a literal seismic shift.

Fans celebrate Mexico’s win against Germany as they watched it on an outdoor screen in Mexico City’s Zocalo on June 17. (AP Photo/Anthony Vazquez)

Mexican fans celebrate in Mexico City’s Zocalo square. (Reuters/Gustavo Graf)

Mexican fans celebrate after Mexico scored a goal. (Reuters/Gustavo Graf)

A reporter and fans are covered in foam during the celebration of Mexico’s 2018 World Cup win over Germany at the Angel of Independence in Mexico City. (AP Photo/Anthony Vazquez)

A fan is tossed in the air during the celebration of Mexico’s 2018 World Cup win over Germany. (AP Photo/Anthony Vazquez)

Fans cheer as a dog is raised into the air. (AP Photo/Anthony Vazquez)

A fan has tequila poured down his throat. (AP Photo/Anthony Vazquez)

Mexican fans react while watching the broadcast at the Zocalo. (Reuters/Gustavo Graf)

