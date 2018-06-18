Photos: The World Cup celebrations in Mexico City that registered as an earthquake

Mexico’s surprise World Cup victory against defending champion Germany was felt in the hearts of Mexicans, soccer lovers, and fans of dramatic suspense everywhere. It was also felt by seismographs.
Around the time that Mexican forward Hirving Lozano scored in the first half of the match, seismologists detected vibrations in Mexico City that resembled a small earthquake. The shaking wasn’t from shifting tectonic plates however—the Institute of Geological and Atmospheric Investigations suggested instead that it may have come from thousands of fans in Mexico City jumping up and down.
Seeing pictures of excited fans crowding into Mexico City’s Zocalo and elsewhere to view the broadcast, it’s easy to see how Mexico beating the defending champs could be a literal seismic shift.