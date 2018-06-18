The entire White House allegedly calls Mike Pence’s wife “mother”

Cannes, France

At the Cannes Lions advertising festival in the south of France, Fire and Fury author Michael Wolff spoke onstage today with Jeff Goodby, the cofounder of Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, a San Francisco-based ad agency. Wolff testified to Donald Trump’s ability to sell books. (Wolff’s chronicle of Trump’s first nine months as president, which was released in January, remains at the top of Amazon’s bestseller list.) US vice president Mike Pence, he said, was another story.

“When Mike Pence becomes the president—which I believe that he will become—the media business goes into a deep depression,” said Wolff. “Mike Pence is literally the most boring man on earth.”

“He’s not even mentioned in your book!” observed Goodby.

“Faceless. He’s so faceless,” said Wolff. “Even in the White House they only talk about Pence’s wife. Mother, she is called.”

“He calls her mother?” said Goodby.

“Everyone in the White House calls her mother,” said Wolff.