How Wilbur Ross made money from a story exposing his business ties to the Kremlin

In late October 2017, US commerce secretary Wilbur Ross was asked for comment about a damning story (paywall) on his business ties to the Kremlin. Bad press was inevitable, and the company that tied him to Russia was sure to suffer a hit in its market value.

The story would show that Ross owned stock in shipping company Navigator Holdings, which counted as a major client a Russian company part-owned by Putin’s ex-son-in-law and a close friend.

But if that revelation from the Paradise Papers was giving him lemons, Ross found a way to make lemonade. Forbes reports that a few days after the New York Times reached him for comment, Ross opened up a short position against Navigator Holdings—essentially, a bet that its stock would go down.

One of the most incredible things about Wilbur Ross' hidden filings is just how clear they are that he shorted Navigator holdings just before negative stories came out about his ties to the company. They just lay it out in perfectly plain English. pic.twitter.com/w6EgQrBxsL — Dan Alexander (@DanAlexander21) June 18, 2018

Six days after that, the New York Times and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists reported Ross’s holdings. Ross insisted there was “nothing wrong” with owning the stock, since the Russian investor wasn’t sanctioned (even if its shareholders were).

While Navigator’s shares didn’t plummet, they did eventually fall by 4%. Eleven days after the story broke, Ross sold his shares, “seemingly with a profit,” Forbes reports.

The Forbes investigation reports that several other stocks held by Ross could pose a conflict of interest for the US commerce secretary, including in companies tied to the Chinese state.