After separating 2,000 children from their parents, Trump says he wants to keep families together

children inside U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) detention facility shows children at Rio Grande Valley Centralized Processing Center
Trump now says he wants these children with their parents. (Reuters/CBP handout)
Donald Trump signaled Wednesday afternoon that he would be signing an executive order that addresses the separation of immigrant families at the border.

“We want to keep families together,” he said, though he did not provide any details on what the new policy might entail.

The president’s latest stance on family separation is an about-face on his positions on the policy, which had swung from saying it was absolutely necessary to blaming it on Democrats.

The practice, which is a result of the Trump administration’s policy to prosecute all immigrants apprehended between ports of entry, has been widely condemned in the US and abroad, including by members of the president’s own party. First lady Melania Trump also personally lobbied for her husband to end the policy, CNN reports.

The US president told reporters that he had seen pictures of detention centers where children were being held and noted that “those images affect everybody.”

Polls show that the majority of Americans do not support separating immigrant children from their parents.

